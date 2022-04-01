The chill of winter seems to be hanging on in cloudless blue-sky days and on clouds rolling across the horizon days. A little spit of snow greeted me Saturday morning, but flowers and trees are blooming. Spring is here, but Winter isn’t quite ready to fade away.
Since February our weekly staff meetings have been talking about getting the outdoor parks open. Memorial Day Weekend is what we are shooting for. We are getting more people trained to help manage the splash park and get things moving. Of course, the opening will always be weather dependent.
We have opened bathrooms and begun cleaning at the Happy Top Picnic Shelter, because they are used during baseball and softball practices and during games.
Over the last year our parks have taken a beating. We have had to put tens of thousands of dollars into bringing back the Senior Citizens Center picnic shelter and St. Helen’s park and picnic shelter, because of the March flood. These were acts of God and we; luckily, had the option of cutting repair costs by using FEMA money to conduct repairs. The same cannot be said for the Heidelberg picnic shelter and park. Over the Winter there have been repeated break-ins and successful efforts to steal the electrical meter, wire, and other equipment. Doors have been destroyed and bathrooms not only trashed, but broken apart. This wanton destruction has resulted in $12,500 damage which all has to come out of the General Fund, to get the park open.
Every family in Lee County has been promised access to picnic shelters and athletic and play facilities over the years. And as a result, we have shelters and parks at Happy Top, Beartrack, St. Helens, Heidelberg, and Beattyville has a park on River Drive. All are free for use by the public and we only ask that patrons wanting to use shelters schedule a time, so they are not overbooked. And you can schedule time by calling Vickie at 606-464-4100.
Maintaining these parks is figured into the budget every year, but huge repairs associated with destruction are not. Every person not only pays more in taxes, but we pay in patience as parks are closed until repairs can be made. We will continue to keep the parks open and maintain them, but it would be a lot easier if all used them and left them in the same shape for others, and reported suspicious behavior to the sheriff’s office or by calling 911.
On the FEMA front, we have received around $70,000 from an event that occurred in 2015.
It took constant effort on part of the entire administrative staff to pull up old records and submit them time after time, but the leader of all FEMA financial efforts is Solid Waste Coordinator, Angie Williams. This same team has put together a FEMA package, which we continue to finish scope of work submittals on for the 2021 flood event, but we have already seen about $90,000 put into our bank account from earlier submittals. Our Road Department, led by Kevin McIntosh, and EMA Director, Jon Allen have worked diligently with FEMA and local contractors to accomplish major repairs to multiple roads as quickly and safely as possible. The Fiscal Court approved seeking a loan to get approximately $400,000 to expedite repairs with the goal of paying back the loan as quickly as possible when FEMA money comes in. We hope to pay the loan back within a year, if things keep going as they have been.
On the grant front, we are waiting for an Economic Development Grant to see if we will get a little over a million dollars to renovate Beattyville Elementary. Currently, some local investors have a contract to purchase the property and the money may not be needed, or we might not get the grant, but have kept Lee County’s hat in the ring, just in case. If the sale goes through, and we get the grant, two “ifs” I know, we will move forward to see if there is the possibility of a public private partnership to get the tax money flowing into local coffers as quickly as possible. There is a housing development grant that we have been working with Beattyville and Beattyville Housing on for three years, we appear to be getting close to finalizing.
Once completed, about half a million in new infrastructure will be added for new housing in Beattyville and Lee County. We also just started work on a Drug Free Community Grant with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Lee County Health Department. We hope to get $125,000 a year for five years to create community programs for youth and families to mitigate the attraction of the drug sub-culture that has robbed our community of so many bright minds and lives.
We are having difficulty manning our 911 dispatcher watch bill. If you are interested in giving back to your community and making $11 an hour, we are training dispatchers and have plenty of opportunities for you to work part time. These are critical positions and you would be helping out your friends and neighbors. Swing by the Judge’s office in the Courthouse to pick up an application.
If you haven’t been South of Beattyville on 11 lately, head down that way for a quick look at the construction going on. The path from South to North is becoming a reality for us in Lee County. Last weekend I drove from my home on the Lee Owsley line on Hwy 11 in 36 minutes. It used to take an hour on old 30.
It is an exciting, and to some frightening time to be here in Lee County. With Highspeed internet spreading across the county, roads being widened and new folks buying homes and moving in, things are just moving real fast, but this is the world we not only live in, but the one many of our children and grand children want to live in. Times are changing. There is no way to stop it, but as long as we work together, we’ve got this Lee County.
