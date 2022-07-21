The warm week turned into a few hours of heavy rain over night. The rain and wind did knock down several trees, the most notable being one on KY 52 E on Hatton Holler Hill that struck a car and electric pole that shut the artery down for several hours Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
Local and State Road crews, supported by Emergency Management Personnel responded quickly and professionally to every call. Many thanks to all who regularly leave their families to answer these calls.
Last Wednesday, June 13,2022, Lee County lost one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated county employees while on the job. Kenneth Ray Creech, Kent to all who knew him, passed away while doing what he had done for over 16 years, working on a Lee County Road. A county employee since May 2005, Kent knew every road in the county and had worked on most of them. He also had at least one story about the road.
Kent, not only served on the Road Department, but since 2011, also as a volunteer Deputy Sheriff. He
was always on the road serving the community in one of those two capacities, particularly after his wife, Thelma Donathan Creech, passed away in 2017.
Kent was a straight talker who shared what he knew easily and was highly respected by all who worked with him for his honesty, insight and wicked sense of humor.
Kent slid down icey roads and boiled in the hottest sun with many who were half his age serving the community. With a chain saw in his hands, in all kinds of weather, whether driving snow or pelting rain, he cleaned roads and helped any who needed assistance.
My deepest condolences to his daughter Amanda Creech; brothers, Ola, Alan Dale, Glen, Ernie; sisters Virginia, and June; and the many other family members for your loss.
Kent’s call sign for the Sheriffs Department “530” and Road Department “159” were called for the last time at his funeral on June 16, 2022 and will be retired from the call list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.