Two, hundred-year floods, in the course of a little over a year. The region, particularly our neighbors to the East and South, are dealing with not only incredible property damage to homes and businesses, but loss of life. Currently there are nearly 40 who have been lost across several counties and hundreds are still unaccounted for. The tragedies are real, but so is the response offered selflessly by the rest of the
state and nation as help floods in.
Faith Based Groups like Samaritan’s Purse, who just left Breathitt after helping recover from last year’s flood have mobilized and returned to the region. State, County and City agencies in less impacted counties are racing to provide goods, manpower and equipment. Knott, Clay, Letcher, Leslie, Breathitt and Perry were hit hard.
If you want to donate, there is a fund set up by the governor’s office and a group called Appalachia
Rising. I recommend donating gas cards and Walmart or other business cards so people can buy what they need. This brings money into the local economy and keeps management and security of goods to a
Lee County was relatively untouched by the storms after a day of clean up. As far as we have been able to determine, two families were displaced by the flood. The Red Cross is in the area and the local
Kiwanis club has some funds remaining from donation last year. The Beattyville Lee County Kiwanis payed it forward and donated a little over $20,000 to relief efforts in Breathitt. Lee County has provided assistance by sending a road crew to help gain access to areas of Breathitt cut off by slides while maintaining solid waste and a road work force in the county. When we called for help
neighboring counties came to us and we are returning the favor, and can, because we were blessed to
Many businesses and groups, as a precaution, moved from the flood plain in Lee County last week.
The Senior Center was hit by a tree that did no damage, but took out the electrical power to the building. The rising waters also threatened the center and they moved their cooking operation to Owsley County.
The Senior Center provides 120 meals a day to local seniors who drive by to pick up lunch and provides a sit down lunch to about 20.
Last week the Fiscal Court approved $15,000 to do an architectural, engineering study of the Happy Top main room of Community Center to turn the community center into a Senior Center with an industrial kitchen outside the flood zone. We were advised emergent money that had to be committed by August 30 was available for senior center construction or renovation, but counties had to provide planning money. Design for a new building would have run well over $150,000. Renovation will be less costly and the seniors will have a larger dining area and larger kitchen above the flood plain. The walking trail
is also available. This will also improve the community room and kitchen for other community events
when the seniors are not using it. The Senior Citizen center is currently open from about 9:30 to 2:00
Emergency Manager, Jon Allen, has been hired away for a short period of time to be the liaison officer for the incident management team by FEMA. He will be in Breathitt County in the Command Center for the next few days. Lee County Search and Rescue joined Wolfe County Search and Rescue and scores of other search and rescue teams from across the state, Ohio and Missouri to help find and rescue people trapped across the region. Kentucky National Guard assets made numerous air rescues.
Please keep our neighbors in your prayers as they come back from this devastating flood.
