Another opportunity was given Tuesday for every American, registered to vote, to give direction to elected officials on the direction they want their community, state, and nation to go. This opportunity is the bedrock of our Republic, a nation made up of fifty sovereign states. This agreement to come together over two hundred years ago, with a lowly 13 states; has, with many challenges, stood the test of time and grown to stretch from the Atlantic Ocean to 3,000 miles into the Pacific and gone from
above the Arctic Circle in Point Barrow, Alaska, (about 71 deg. N) to Kalea, Hawaii (About 18 deg. N). It is
a model that other nations have tried to emulate and is the standard for bringing diverse groups together for a common good.
Women and men have, since our nation’s birth, answered the call to defend and promote the ideals of a
Democratic Republic, dedicated to the proposition that all are created equal and endowed by their creator with the right to certain unalienable rights, including; life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from
the consent of the governed.
Voting is how you give your consent to the government and not voting is another way to grant consent.
But by abdicating your right……and responsibility……to vote you are willingly giving power to others.
You are weakening the system of government that was designed to reflect your beliefs and desires.
It’s tax time and I have seen many of you heading to the Sheriff’s office to pay your real estate and real property taxes. For the Lee County Fiscal Court, let me say “Thank you!” So far, we have collected a little over $600,000 to keep Lee County running. We are only one of the taxing authorities in Lee
County. The State, School Board, Library Board, Health Board, Extension Service and Conservation District collect taxes county wide and if you live in Beattyville, you pay an additional tax there.
Real Estate is the primary source of revenue for county operations. It is used to pay for insurance, salaries for Judge’s office, County Clerk’s office, Sheriff’s office, and Ambulance Service, Solid Waste, 911 staff. The vast number of the Road maintenance costs are covered by state provided “County Road Aid”
money that is paid to the county based on a formula called the “Formula of Fifths”, which is determined
based on a standard fee every county gets, adjusted for population, county size, and amount of maintained roads. Most of our blacktopping, when contractors are available, is done using another fund called a “Flex Fund”, which is granted from the state.
The Sheriff also contributes his taxes, because he “pool shares” with the Fiscal Court and the County
Clerk turns over some of her fees regularly. Of course, solid waste collects fees for trash pickup and the ambulance service also is paid by Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance for runs. There are also other periodic funds we receive for mineral taxes, called Local Government Economic Development funds that have to be used for specific programs like jail, EMS, or law enforcement. And there are grants we compete for at the state and federal level that allow us to purchase critical equipment and fund pr grams to combat poverty, and drug abuse.
How those funds are used relies on the quality of your input as voters and tax payers. Are you focused
on where you want the community to be? Are you informed on the strengths and weaknesses of community services like solid waste, law enforcement, Emergency Service, Search and Rescue, Fire Protection? I know many of you are. For those who aren’t, I ask that you remember, the future of your community, state, and nation depends on your input as the governed, and if the system fails, it is on the citizens, not those in the Courthouse, Frankfort, or Washington.
