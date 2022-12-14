As we enter the final weeks of 2022 and I enter the final weeks of my administration, I would like to share the vision I see for Lee County’s future.
As I have said over the last several years, beginning long before I was elected, Lee County has been discovered. We are no longer an isolated little community ignored by the rest of the world. We are no longer a single commodity (oil) economy.
With Internet spreading at a rapid rate, state highways being improved, and the attraction of our mountains and river valleys evident to those who are actively looking for more rural, adventure settings to either visit or live in, people have been and continue in increasing numbers to come to our piece of heaven on earth. Families that have been sitting on land for decades in hopes children or grandchildren would return, are selling property for great profit and
severing their ties with Lee County. New faces and new families are coming in. This change is, as I write this, improving economic diversity, and raising property values in our community. Right now, growth is not managed. It is a wild west show as people buy land to either live on, rent, or build a business.
To ensure that our community grows the direction the residents desire; and everyone is a resident who lives here whether it’s for a year or six generations, there needs to be a strategic plan on the
direction this community desires to grow. Without such a plan to guide growth, then tax payers who own property here, but don’t live here, will have increasing influence as they do whatever they desire
with their land without regard for the residents nearby. Such a plan could lead naturally to zoning as areas for specific development are identified.
I know everyone hates zoning until something goes in next door that upsets you, like a homeless shelter. But on another level, if you are a real estate developer looking to build a community on 40
acres, would you put a few million into the project knowing the person next door could open an agricultural business with unpleasant smells upwind? Planning and Zoning are hot topics no one wants to address, I know. And many communities don’t
address the issue until they are playing catch up to address people and businesses leaving.
We are in a great position right now, as development is beginning to grow, to not only plan where we want development to occur, but we can market the area to businesses we want to come here. I am not talking about draconian rules that prevent growth and opportunity, but a plan that includes community
health and growth as part of any businesses bottom line. And a community with a plan, from day one, is
a partner with any company that comes to the area.
Another element that our community needs, particularly with an older population, is a robust and responsive ambulance service. This is what we have now. It is an ambulance service that has delivered over 2,000 runs a year over the last three years.
Health care access is a very important aspect of choosing a community to live in for those retiring.
Since our service is about 85% supported by Medicaid, there isn’t a lot of spare change that comes back
to help offset the cost of ambulance service, but there have been increases in Medicaid pay rates. For years I have studied various models for providing ambulance service and last year participated in a debate in the Kentucky Legislature that fought over the mission of ambulance services as some hospitals
wanted more patient transport, while communities felt, there needed to be more focus on community
emergency transports.
Now, in the current budget, about $250,000 was budgeted in the General Fund to augment the Medicaid, Medicare, insurance, and private payments for ambulance service. That seems like a lot, until you look at private agencies that offer the same services will do so for about $300,000. Now, lets add to
that, that private agencies routinely sell out to other agencies and service is very often driven by patient transports, and not emergency transports. This has and can impact the availability of ambulances in a community.
I do believe, by aggressively managing the budget, taking full advantage of grants and other funding,
Lee County can continue to provide the robust service it has now. I also believe the best answer for not
only Lee County but the region is the establishment of a district or regional ambulance service that is augmented by taxes from a group of counties. I have approached numerous regional groups to figure out the pros and cons, but the urgency I feel isn’t felt by others and there is little movement on making
it happen. I believe that movement should be encouraged.
The Fiscal Court approved our agreement with the Dept of Local Government, and Kentucky Transportation, to get $40,000 in Governor’s Discretionary Funds for Coal Branch and 1.25 million for
the river study. It was a good month. Be safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.