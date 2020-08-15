As the Dog Days of Summer bring stifling heat and quick thunder storms, we can only hope Fall will bring cooler temperatures and milder rains. One thing that won’t be arriving to usher in the Fall is the 2020 Woolly Worm Festival. This grand old lady of Kentucky Festivals has joined the Natural Bridge Artisan Festival, Court Days, The Honey Festival, Hillbilly Days, and countless other community festivals, cancelled to help stop the spread of Covid19.
The Woolly Worm Festival is a private event governed by a board. It works with Beattyville and Lee County to put the Festival on each year. It is not a semi-government agency or a part of either body. It is a group that has continued to build on an idea that has continued for 33 years. It was an idea to make this a showcase weekend for Beattyville and Lee County and has garnered state, national and international attention for local artists, artisans, and performers. It became a reason for many with roots here to return and reconnect.
Despite many ups and downs, with countless detractors over time, this group has consistently stepped up and done what they believe is best for our community and the region. When they asked for my input on whether or not to hold the festival, I offered it could create a spike and that would be bad for the community, and the festival. To be honest, I was never worried they wouldn’t do what they thought was best for the community. I know it wasn’t an easy choice, but I support them completely. If it is God’s will, the Woolly Worm Festival will come back next year even better.
Since March, the nation as we know it has had to stop and reevaluate what is important in the face of a disease that has confounded the experts and led to very heated discussions.
The debate has only been enflamed by the fact this is an election year and one of the most controversial presidents in history is up for reelection. In a world where everyone’s comments can, and in some instances have, become a world wide phenomenon, it is getting more important for us all to look at issues responsibly and discuss them responsibly, especially when young people are involved.
Despite access to more information than any generation in human history, they still rely on the adults in their lives to provide guidance and insight on what they are reading and seeing. This means more work for us.
As of Monday, August 10, 2020, the Kentucky River District Health Department reported our sixth case of Covid19. It was an adult woman in her mid-thirties. Since March Lee County has had Six cases reported and Four have recovered. None have required hospitalization so far.
Last week, the community also lost one of the most respected businessmen who has been a part of the community for decades, Veterinarian Joey Minter. He touched many lives and will be missed.
Don’t forget there will be a Regularly Scheduled Fiscal Court Meeting on Thursday August 13, at 6 p.m. at the Happy Top Picnic Shelter. A tentative schedule will be placed on the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page on Wesnesday the 12th.
In these troubling times, it is important to remember there are other issues that have challenged our community that have not disappeared simply because we have a new threat, Covid19. Opioid addiction and poverty are still very much a part of our lives.
In fact Substance Abuse remains one of the significant reasons our ambulance service is called out and law enforcement is involved. In the office, we continue to seek grants to offset costs of purchasing new road equipment, solid waste, Coroner, and Emergency Services equipment.
We will continue to report on our efforts here and online. A couple of weeks ago the Lee County Road Dept. Received a new mowing tractor thanks to a USDA grant, and we have submitted one to USDA to offset the cost of two new heart monitors and power stretchers.
We will seek grants for a new ambulance in the near future and a four-wheel drive truck to go off road where ambulances can’t go. We are waiting for our new solid waste truck to arrive and are working to create a program so equipment is replaced in a programmed fashion so we can budget for it.
We have been reaching out to our asphalt contractor to identify where we ill be blacktopping this summer, but they are busy and getting them here is a challenge. We will continue to reach out and try to move this forward quickly.
Spencer Ridge Road has a serious break on it and we re working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to try and secure funding to help fix it, before a section of the county is cut off. Losing that road would require people to travel through Irvine to come back into Lee County.
Here’s a great small community story that I feel needs to be shared again. A couple of weeks ago, while Road supervisor, Kevin McIntosh, and Road Foreman, Kent Creech were heading to a road job, they were forced to put on their volunteer Deputy badges to deal with a reckless driver who passed them on Hwy 11 going north.
They stopped the individual, who it turned out was transporting thousands of dollars’ worth of Methamphetamine.
The subject, at last report, was in the hospital, because of drugs he ingested to get rid of evidence.
A couple of long term issues that are still on the table that haven’t been addressed are the Contract with Recreation Center and the status of roads that are in the County Road System. I have sent reports to the Attorney General and IRS to get clarification and continue to wait, but with the 2019 Audit winding up, there will be a report that the Fiscal Court is not administering that contract correctly.
I will present a new ordinance to the Fiscal Court on reestablishing the Ethics Commission. Efforts to re-establish it using the old ordinance have proven ineffective. The new Ordinance will rely on the Magistrates and Judge Executive picking members instead of other elected officials to represent every district.
The Census people have completed training and will be going door to door to ensure everyone gets counted in Lee County. If you are concerned about a visitor, you can still go online or call to complete the Census form, even if you didn’t receive a form. If you need help, contact Beattyville at 606-464-5007 or the Lee County at 606-464-4100. Be counted, the entire community benefits.
We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.