Oh, the bite Winter of greets me each day as I leave for the office. We have had almost a week of hard frosts as Christmas draws nigh. Stay warm folks and check on the elderly regularly, to ensure their pride isn’t keeping them from asking for help they need.
Before jumping into this week’s column, I think I’d like to take a moment to remember the second deadliest attack on American Soil by an enemy nation. A telegram sent by Admiral Kimmel to
Washington “Air Raid on Pearl Harbor X This is not a drill” on December 07, 1941, was the warning that war was here. It did not reflect the loss of 2,300 lives, 12 ships, and 150 planes. Those simple words did not suggest they were the opening lines of a war that lasted till 1945, and 298,000 Americans gave their lives.
They did not suggest that America would change dramatically as over 16,000,000 Americans donned the uniform and women left homes to work in factories supporting the men in arms by making ammunition and building ships, tanks, planes and other equipment for war, many never to return from
the work force. Those simple, non-dramatic words, heralded an attack that moved America from an isolationist view of the war in Europe to a wartime nation and changed our culture like no time in
I find it necessary to visit history periodically, because sometimes the noise of 24/7 news, information, and opinion gets overwhelming. And the effort to make me believe this is the most dangerous time in history that requires my immediate action to agree with and support the person doing the speaking, needs to be put into perspective. Our nation is struggling, no argument, but the threat to our nation has been greater many times throughout history.
In this holiday season, I think it is important to remember our blessings and find areas we agree on and move forward as a community, state and nation. Things are not all that bad as long as we talk to each other with respect andnot about each other with disdain. We have far more in common than many of
us realize and I ask that you consider in this time of brotherhood, that we, in the spirit of the season, reach out and truly talk and listen to each other.
The December meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. on the second floor
of the Courthouse. Tentatively, there will be a discussion about the request for quotes to renovate the Community Center as the Senior Center along with several other issues. The agenda will be published on the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page when finalized.
Sunday was the Christmas Celebration in Beattyville. The parade was well attended and Santa made his appearance, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and several other cartoon characters. Congratulations to Beattyville Tourism, Downtown Beattyville Alliance, the Beattyville, Lee
County Kiwanis and Kenneth Isaacs (spirit award winner for 2022) for putting on a great celebration to
kick off the Christmas Season. It was great seeing the kids of all ages being part of the events.
Emory Crawford has come back off his medical leave to assume duties as the Animal Control Officer. It is great having him back. Remember, kennels are full across the region and if at all possible, find a way to address animal issues without sending them to the Kennel. If that is the only solution, there may be a
wait involved. We have received grant funding for the spay and neuter program and you can sign up by calling the office, 606-464-4100. Funding is limited and it will be first come, first served.
