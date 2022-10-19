Is there anything more beautiful than watching the sun come up through the scarlets, yellows and
oranges of a hard wood forest? As the brilliant colors fade and the sharp cool mornings begin to turn
into the biting cold mornings of winter, we bid adieu to Fall 2022.
Last week was the Fiscal Court meeting for October. We discussed the plans to move the Senior Citizens Center to Happy Top. This will move the Center out of a flood plain. Twice, since 2021, the Center has had to be closed because of flooding.
In the first flood, extensive repairs needed to be completed, and it
took months to get the Center open again. In the second, luckily flooding did not get into the Center,
but it was closed to move food and equipment to higher ground as waters began rising.
If you would
like to see the plans, request them from the County Judge’s office.
There was another draw of $70,000 on the CDBG, approximately $450,000 funds as road and utility
expansions to the Crystal Creek subdivision is drawing to a close. This was a partnership between
Beattyville and the Fiscal Court to use Lee County’s grant capacity while Beattyville paid the difference in the grant and work.
Tri-Community requested and was approved to receive $35,000 to equip a new fire truck.
The Fiscal Court Renewed the lease with the Kentucky Health and Family Services branch for another year for $51,590. This rent goes a long way to help offset the costs of operating the Courthouse, as does
the rent paid by Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.
The Fiscal Court approved the hiring of Taylor Means, Erica Stamper, and Tim Riddell as part time EMTs and Shauna Staton as a full time EMT. Due to the competition for EMTs and our growing overtime issue, the Fiscal Court agreed to pay part time EMTs $13.50 an hour and keep full time at $12.50 an hour.
In preparation for the upcoming election, the Fiscal Court agreed to purchase 11 poll books that is
reimbursable via a state board of elections grant.
I also attended a community meeting of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in Hazard last week. Kentucky received $478 million dollars from the agreement that we joined to sue manufacturers and distributors of opioids. Kentucky will divide this money with 50% going to the state and 50% going to the 112 counties that participated in the suit.
The payments will be spread out till 2038 with the first installment of slightly over $8 million being divided among the counties in December
2022 and installments coming each year after in July.
Opioids have been a long-time problem in the nation and, per capita, has impacted our part of Eastern Kentucky dramatically. Since January, there have been 13 deaths attributed to drug overdoses, nearly 250 times, the ambulance service has had to deploy Narcan, about 120 drug-based ambulance
responses that didn’t require Narcan occurred. Our professionals respond to all calls without judgement and save lives.
There was also a report on the HUB, a drug task force group located in the old health department, that
shows a bright trend in helping our community deal with opioids. They have had 567 visits by 248
different individuals since opening in February 2022. 76 people have been enrolled in treatment
programs.
They have started alcoholics anonymous meetings and assist with SMART recovery in the
regional jail. Learn more about them on their facebook page “TheHub41311” The ambulance service billed for $61,000 in September and $23,000 as of Oct 13. With over 1400 runs
so far this year, Lee County Ambulance is on pace to complete over 2,000 again in 2022.
There appears to be a rumor going around that if you don’t have city water, solid waste pick up is free. That is not correct. Some people are billed on the water bill, but others receive a separate bill and solid waste pick up is mandatory.
A reminder that all the animal shelters around us are full. We call regularly to ensure we are on the top
of the list when a kennel opens, and have slipped in a few animals. If you have an animal that you no
longer want, please try to go on face book and adopt it out. It may be a long time before we can house
a pet in a shelter.
Congratulations to the Beattyville, Lee County Tourism Commission and Downtown Beattyville Alliance for a wonderful evening celebrating the businesses of main street. Key Note speaker, Erik Hubbard, of Backroads Appalachia talked about economic development around bring motor sports and enthusiasts to the region. It was a beautiful night for a dinner on main street.
Congratulations to the ladies and gentlemen of Lee County Middle High School who competed in the Woolly Worm Beauty Pageant. It was an evening where all got a chance to challenge their fears and
stand up in public. The beauty, poise, and effort was evident and the community had a memorable
evening. Every contestant brought magic to the stage. Thank you.
Be careful out there.
