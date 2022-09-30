I don’t know about you, but I do like these cool Fall mornings. At night, when the clouds aren’t
obstructing the view, the stars seem to shine more brightly this time of year. It is a great time to be sitting around a camp fire.
I just finished reading the “Review of Rural U.S. Economic and Health Care Trends” by Dr. Alison Davis of the Center for Economic Analysis of Rural Health at the University of Kentucky. It paints a pretty bleak picture of life in rural America, particularly in Rural Appalachia. It is a sobering, but well researched and informative source of information, and I highly recommend it for those who want to better understand the trends that are impacting our region.
I am sharing part of the executive summary to show the broad spectrum of issues the paper addressed. “Rural America is diverse. Parts of Rural America (Western United States) are experiencing population growth and others (Rural South, Appalachia, Native Lands) continue to see a decline in population. Many of those communities facing population loss are also persistent poverty communities (communities in poverty over several decades).
There have been 140 rural hospital closures between January 2010 and July 2022. While some
facilities have converted to other health care purposes, the majority have completely shut down. Closures impact access to emergency care due to increased ambulance times and, as a result, can affect
the ability to address life threatening issues in a timely manner.
There are additional losses to a community associated with a rural hospital closure including both the loss of hospital spending as well as a reduction in employee spending (due to a loss of employment). Other industries including restaurants, professional services, and other health care services are negatively impacted when a rural hospital closes or contracts in size.
Rural ambulance services are facing significant challenges including reimbursement, workforce,
and funding for operations. The closure of rural hospitals further exacerbates these issues.
There continues to be a shortage of health professionals in many rural areas. For some professions, there is an excess supply of providers in urban areas and a shortage in rural places.
Recruitment and retention continue to be a top priority. Those states that opted to expand Medicaid have lower uninsured rates (in both rural and urban areas). Insurance premiums through health insurance markets continue to climb as number of insurance
companies decline.
Telehealth has emerged as an important mechanism for delivering patient care, particularly through COVID-19. The lack of broadband access in many rural communities continues to be of utmost concern. In addition, the quickly changing policy landscape determining reimbursement remains of keen interest to providers.”
For us in Lee County, other than the constant drain of people who are leaving the area, the
maintenance of the ambulance service for health services is critical to not only emergency situations, but economic development.
We are blessed to have two rural hospitals withing approximately 30 minutes of anywhere in
Lee County and several urban hospitals within an hour in good weather via road or air transport, but this means local ambulances have a minimum of 2 hours, and more frequently more time, for them to complete a run and be available. This travel puts strain on ambulances and staff as well as patients.
Outside of emergency runs, the ambulance service also provides transportation for non-ambulatory patients from clinics, Dr. Offices, and the personal care home for appointments.
When looking at the future, it is critical that Lee County continue to find the best way to provide
a robust ambulance service to meet the needs of the community.
Telehealth is another game changer that will require us to continue to expand high speed internet access county wide. Covid moved telehealth forward in leaps and bounds as people chose to talk to their Drs. on the phone and computer instead of going in and possibly being infected. Thanks to
MRTC AT&T and last but truly not least PRTC, fixed wireless and fiber access to the internet is becoming available county wide. More and more doctors and hospitals are creating access portals to provide cost and life saving telehealth options for all.
Times are changing more rapidly now than any time in history. Changing technology is creating
options for economic development, health care, information, and government access that were
inconceivable by us a few years ago and unimaginable for our parents. It is an exciting time to be in the world as, daily, what seemed impossible a few years ago, becomes routine.
If you would like to read the entire report, send your email address to leekyjudge@gmail.com
and I will forward it.
Be safe.
