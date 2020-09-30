In person school opened this week in Lee County and many parents chose to keep their children at home and continue with remote teaching, while some chose to send their kids back to school. As we have since last March, everyone has had to look at school and social interaction with each other in completely new ways. Covid-19 has caused us all to question how much risk we are willing to take to be near each other. In our small-town culture full of huggers and hand shakers, we must truly consider if this kind of contact is worth risking our lives over.
I know the arguments, “there are two kinds of people in this world, those who’ve had it and those who will get it.” “It’s not as dangerous as some are saying”, “It’s all politics”, etc….. And I agree, we should look at every angle of the impact of Covid-19 on our lives and adjust, until we know more. The truth is, despite all the expertise, and study, the entire world……a world that cannot agree on most things… has had to adjust to a new threat that didn’t exist a year ago. I applaud the school system, teachers, and administrators who have adjusted to provide the best education possible in the face of the new uncertainty. I have the greatest of respect for them and the parents and students who have to weigh the pros and cons of continuing forward with their lives and education in a world where what is “normal” has changed. Whether in class or at home, each family is facing uncertainty, but I have faith, we will adapt and overcome this, just like we did Polio, H1N1, AIDs and SARS.
As of Monday, September 28, 2019, Lee County has had 15 Confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 14 have recovered according to the Kentucky River District Health Department. We have the lowest infection rate and fewest active cases in the seven-county district and one of the lowest in the state.
On another note, I received a letter in the mail yesterday from the Kentucky Emergency Management Association saying the Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service has been nominated for the “Most Improved Ambulance Service in Kentucky.” I will keep you posted on the process as I learn more. On another note, by adding the EMTs and Paramedics to the county work force, we added $26,000 to the county Workman’s Compensation Insurance Bill.
This is not surprising since we practically doubled the county work force, but when we add in a multiplying factor that measures how many Workman’s Comp cases we have filed in the last year from all Lee County Departments, across the board, we owe an additional $58,000 to our workman’s comp insurance. Our multiplication factor is 2.14, and we will work with the work force and insurance company to reduce that factor in the future. It will require making the workplace safer and finding ways to minimize “workman comp” filings.
Don’t forget the meeting of the Lee County Public Service Corporation on Thursday, October 01, at the Happy Top Picnic Shelter, at 6 p.m., to determine the future course of the County’s relationship with the Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky. In closing today, I’d like to spend a little time on the Lee County Solid Waste Program, primarily, because I routinely receive several calls on trash removal. First, the solid waste team isn’t perfect. I’m not perfect either. I make mistakes every day and must make up for them. As I move forward in this discussion, I think it’s important to consider none of us are perfect.
Our solid waste team of six people makes over 3,000 stops each weak spread across 211 miles. They literally climb mountains to get to some of the Kirby locations, but they do it correctly and efficiently most of the time. They do it when many are off work on holiday. They do it in most weather conditions four days a week, ten hours a day. They also transport the solid waste to Mt. Sterling to dump. On top of that they periodically pick up litter and of course clean and maintain their equipment.
I am not sharing this because I think people shouldn’t call and register complaints about service, your input has helped us address policy and practice issues to improve the collection service. One of the common complaints is that the trash wasn’t picked up and that does happen. If we make a mistake, we will often, if we have the resources, send someone to pick up the trash. Sometime it may take a few days. When this is reported we match the incident to the crew and keep track of the issue. This reporting has led to us to relax our pick up policy on how much we pick up and on the responsibility of the collectors to check every Kirby every time.
But here is something to consider, if a can is overloaded to such a degree, the pickup arm on the truck damages the can, that is an additional cost to the County. If a worker has to manually remove heavy trash and put it in the truck, and gets hurt, that is an additional cost to the county in Workman’s Comp. Just some things to consider when putting the trash out. Sometimes, not all the time, when trash isn’t picked up, it’s because it is construction or hazardous waste that would either damage the equipment or has to be dealt with in a different manner than household waste, this is why we have a limit on how long wood can be before we pick it up, no more than 3 feet. Hazardous waste issues are why we can’t pick up old paint, tires, oil, or shingles, also the weight of shingles has a lot to do with this limitation.
Often, when we investigate a situation, and we do truly investigate them, we find sometimes, the Kirby wasn’t by the road when the truck went by. True, we do have some that have for medical reasons, do have the solid waste team go on their property to pick up the Kirby, but that is not possible for over 3,000 cans and requires a doctor’s notification of need. It is important to ensure cans are next to the road for pick up. As of now, with mandatory pick up, we can pay for the Solid Waste Service and even put money aside to replace cans and vehicles periodically. The teams do pick up bags next to cans if it is a unique situation but will notify the county if it is a routine one and the number of cans needs to be adjusted.
As a customer, if you anticipate a temporary increase in solid waste (cleaning out a garage) or have large objects that need to be disposed of, let the Solid Waste Director know at 606-464-4107 find the best way to address the issue. We are here to serve the community.
Please keep letting us know about your concerns. We’ve got this Lee County
