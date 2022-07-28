It has been a fairly quiet week weather wise as we are midway through the “Dog Days” of summer
which are July 03 to August 11 each year. Depending on who you ask, this time was labeled “Dog Days” because it was so hot dogs were driven mad, but the many scholars believe the term was derived by roman scholars to describe the time when “Sirius”, the dog star, rose in the same quadrant and with the Sun. Sirius is one of the brightest stars in the sky and they believed it added heat to each day.
I have heard poisonous snakes are more dangerous during this time of year, because of the heat.
Growing up, I remember the flies seemed worse during this time of year, particularly around the cattle.
Speaking of dog days, just a reminder that the shelters across Kentucky are full, beyond capacity, and when you call to have an animal picked up, there may not be a place to take it. You have to be patient.
Call, but know that until the animal is turned over, it is the responsibility of the owner to ensure the
safety of your pet and those around you. Pets who are a nuisance and not on in your control can create legal problems for the you the owner.
Many thanks to the volunteers who put a fire out in Proctor last week. Once again, the corps of volunteers who answer each tone, are on scene when needed most. If you weren’t tuned in to the
Fiscal Court Meeting on Thursday, Tri-Community is procuring a 3,000 gallon pumper truck to replace
their aging 2,000 gallon truck. The county commitment to the $305,000 purchase is slightly less than $15,000. The Fiscal Court, earlier this Spring, contributed over $50,000 to improving communications county wide and are working with local fire departments to upgrade the entire communication system to the tune of $700,000. Covid is running rampant through Lee County again and currently there are seven county workers out.
Please remember the lessons we have learned over the last few years. Try to stay at least six feet away from others you don’t know. Wash your hands frequently and consider wearing masks. And most officials continue to endorse getting vaccines and boosters. The good news is that the current variety does not appear to be a deadly as the earlier variant. Many are still having to go to the hospital and we are forced to isolate those infected, impacting our ability to meet the communities needs.
The covid has particularly impacted the solid waste team and new folks are taking on trash routes that they are unfamiliar with. This means there are some cans being missed. Please be patient and give the office a call to report missed cans. Remember, your can has to be next to the road for the solid waste
team to pick it up. With approximately 500 cans a day to pick up, and that number growing, it is
important that the guys pick up the cans as quickly as possible to keep over time down. You can help
keep costs down. We negotiated one year without a cost increase for dumping, but diesel prices have
gone up, as has pay, and the year will be up soon, increasing the cost to dump by about a dollar a ton.
We continue to try and get Hinkle to come in and pave our roads that were agreed to last year and
negotiate new roads for this year, but they remain committed to catching up with state contracts.
Issues are moving forward on the sale of Beattyville Elementary as more investors begin showing
Boards that need members for those interested in contributing to community include, the Kentucky
River Area Development District and the Three Forks Regional Jail Board.
Stay cool and remember to check periodically on seniors living by themselves.
