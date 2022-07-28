be

It has been a fairly quiet week weather wise as we are midway through the “Dog Days” of summer

which are July 03 to August 11 each year. Depending on who you ask, this time was labeled “Dog Days” because it was so hot dogs were driven mad, but the many scholars believe the term was derived by roman scholars to describe the time when “Sirius”, the dog star, rose in the same quadrant and with the Sun. Sirius is one of the brightest stars in the sky and they believed it added heat to each day.

