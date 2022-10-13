Can the Fall weather be any better for working outside? With a couple of frosts in the books for 2022, the leaves are showing their brilliance.
Don’t forget the Regular meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court this Thursday, October 13, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse. State Senator Brandon Smith, is planning on attending, if at all possible.
I learned something recently about working on private bridges and culverts. If you were impacted by a flood during a declared emergency, then there is a different way to approach it than the FEMA/ Small Business Loan approach that we thought were the only options. There is a possibility that Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Funding can be tapped into to offset costs. But a FEMA Individual
Assessment (IA) has to be completed and in the system, before HUD will look at it. It is critical, if you want funding to help repair or improve a private culvert or bridge impacted by the July 2022 Disaster
(FEMA Number DR4663), then you have to let the County Judge or EMA Director, Doug Byers, know about it so we can get it in the system. TIME IS RUNNING OUT. The timeline for reporting has been extended once to end on October 28, 2022.
We cannot add bridges and culverts from the flood of 2021 (DR4595) because the reporting period is past; or the flash floods on Blaines Branch and Wide Creek which didn’t reach Disaster status anywhere but in Lee County. The system isn’t perfect, but with effort, we can get some compensation.
I have been speaking to several business owners in the region and some have found affordable flood
insurance by shopping around.
At last report, Lion Apparel has over 100 employees with several more in the training pipeline and a waiting list of applicants.
Core Civic still has several positions open and has improved pay and benefits recently. Starting pay for a correctional officer is $6.04 an hour.
Teleworks positions will be heating up as the holidays approach. The number of success stories I hear as folks realize that they truly can work from home for more money than many community jobs, and without commuter costs, grows every month.
Check in with WIOA on Main Street in Beattyville if you are looking for a job. Don’t assume there is
nothing for you, because they have several programs to help get folks on the right career path.
The splash park is closed for the season. We had a tough time keeping it open this year as pumps and
sensors kept going down, but community safety is the most important thing and with the amount of
money we spent getting the system back up, will hopefully pay dividends next summer.
As winter eases it’s way toward us, don’t forget to check anti-freeze and perhaps put a cold weather emergency kit in your vehicle.
There has also been a lot of social security scams on the internet and on phones around the area. Most are easy to see, but some are sophisticated and they target older people.
