Spring is working its way into Summer as warm weather is now the norm with the ever-present rain keeping us all on our toes. Mowing during the brief dry spells is the only way to keep yards, and parks manageable. It seems like every day brings another road slip that didn’t exist before. As challenging as it is, it is impressive to watch the State and County crews battling back against Mother Nature’s assault on our local roads. Well done to all.
We are still one truck down in the solid waste department. The replacement small truck is still mired somewhere in the supply chain crisis without a delivery date and the aging war horse it is due to replace is in the shop and has the mechanics gritting their teeth in frustration as every promise of finding the electrical problem and getting it back up and running falls short of success. Please be patient and continue to let us know if we miss a pickup.
There was a recurring problem that reared its head this week in the solid waste department that you can help with. Please put your dogs up when it is trash day. We had a solid waste worker that had to leap onto the hood of the truck to avoid being bitten by an aggressive canine defending the home turf. Dogs defending their homes are a good thing, but they might not discern between a harmless person walking by or doing their job and someone breaking in. It’s up to us the dog owners to protect the pet and the harmless person.
Just a note on aggressive animals. They can be taken by animal control, the health department does get involved if a biting occurs, and the animal may be put down. No one wants that to happen. Everyone wants the pet and pet owner to be happy and safe, but we must work together to ensure safety for everyone.
If an aggressive dog is defending the trash and the solid waste workers pass by, that is a problem created by the pet owner. We shouldn’t expect them to battle dogs while collecting trash. Please help us do our job better. Many thanks to solid waste for finding more grant funding to dispose of over 2,000 tires during the last solid waste cleanup. The last couple of weeks saw our asphalt contractor, Hinkle, in the area, but they were working on state roads and left. The fiscal court hasn’t been too happy with Hinkle’s performance the last couple of years as they have put us off for several months and we continue to wait for them to complete projects that were approved last Summer.
We have completed installation of the asphalt tank at the garage with the arrival of some back ordered breakers for the recirculating system and heaters in the tank and we hope to start doing some pothole patching soon. We are also working with a local contractor to borrow or lease a pavement machine to do larger projects. We have continually added to the capabilities of the Lee County Work Force to offset the time delays we have seen because of covid and supply chain issues that contractors have had to deal with. By doing more ourselves, it also keeps more money in the County Budget and going toward keeping the capabilities to do the work local.
In our last Fiscal Court Meeting, we approved several candidates for hiring and training in 911 dispatch. It is not a job everyone can do, because it takes the ability to be calm, speak clearly and constantly update the incident information on the computer. For the first time in a long time, we had more apply than we could employ and put people on a waiting list. 911 is a critical link to ensuring those in distress know they have reached someone who will help, and then provide critical information to first responders, so they know as much about the situation as possible before arriving.
On EMS week, I think it fitting that we all remember these first responders who rush to the scene when tragedy befalls our community. Many of us know the incredible lifesaving efforts they bring to every scene and owe our lives and families’ wellbeing to them and their professional efforts. Lee County is second to none when it comes to professional medical care on the front lines. When the tone drops and EMS is called, Lee County is in the best of hands.
Over the last couple of weeks, Lee County has received $10,000 from a Kentucky Association of County Officials grant that will be applied to offset the recent purchase of power stretchers for the ambulance crews. These stretchers help prevent back problems with ambulance crews as they load people into ambulances. When our excess material, online auction, closed we collected $65,000. This makes a total of $130, 000 taken in for excess County Material sold on auction over the last two years.
We have gotten the certification to treat the water at the splash park and are going over the system with new technicians. The mowing is done and we hope to have the gazebo tarp up this week. We are waiting on a couple of pumps but hope to have the park open before June 01.
Someone brought a cutting torch to Heidelberg Park and cut the gate down. If anyone has any information regarding this destruction of public property, please contact the Lee County Sheriff. The park remains closed because the fence has been removed by thieves. We anticipate work will begin on the hydro-electric project on Lock-14 any day now, and once we get that stabilized and a barrier put back up, we will reopen the park. This park is the most vandalized in the county with well over $12,500 in damage this year alone. I hope everyone has a great week and it is filled with happiness and success. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.