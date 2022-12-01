I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving. The weather was nice and I had some great venison harvested off the farm. Thanks Jordan Scott. I have had some great steaks, chili, burgers, and sausage from the wonderful gift left after the hunt.
If you are a newly elected official, there is training, which the county will pay for on December 07 and 08
Currently we are working with the Transportation staff to address Governor’s Discretionary money that
will be used to work a break on Coal Branch. This has been a difficult one, probably because of the holiday season. The $29,000 was originally allotted for Brush Creek, but we had to complete the work there quickly, and the money couldn’t be used for something already completed, so the state allowed us to reprogram it. The state has approved it for Coal Branch and we are waiting until we receive it before
Goose Creek Bridge is another long-awaited project that has gone through many hands; but, as of the
last report, all engineering is completed and approval to work over the rail line has been granted by CSX.
The money has been allotted since 2019. The prediction is that it will be complete by Spring 2023. This has been a long-time project that I believe has been hampered by the Kentucky transportation department having to deal with several years of devastating historic flooding and tornadoes. If Mother Nature gives us a break, maybe we all can get back to scheduling maintenance instead of constantly
We are still waiting on guidance on the use and amount of the Opioid Abatement Money that we should
be getting our first deposit of in December. We have set up a portal and bank account to access the funds and deposit the money. The program is administered by Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel
Cameron, and we know in very general terms, the money; which, is paid by manufacturers and distributors of opioids over an 18-year payoff agreement, has to be used for opioid abatement
programs. The state and counties will be splitting 478 billion in one settlement 50/50, with more settlements still being agreed on. My argument at the state and local level is that community
ambulance services are critical to dealing with opioid abatement. They deal with the substance abusers
daily and are expert on the abuse and physical impact. They are trusted without a law enforcement responsibility and respected by the families and community as a resource for help. This not only makes them expert first responders, but a trusted resource to point toward treatment and help.
The review of the plans to move the Senior Center from Hwy 11 to Happy Top is continuing and we will
grade the Requests for Quotes very soon. A move like this will move the Senior Citizen Center above the
Flood Plain, give them a larger space to meet and give direct access to a picnic shelter, athletic fields, and a walking trail. It will also open up a space on 11 that can be used as a community center for parties and meetings with all the same facilities that exist at Happy Top.
During the holiday season, scam emails and phone calls increase dramatically and focus on the elderly. Some are crude and easy to spot. Others are more sophisticated. I have heard everything from a grandchild calling for emergency money to threatening calls from the IRS. During this time of year,
here are numerous charity scams as well. Please be careful and talk to the elderly in your life to ensure
they aren’t being taken advantage of via phone, online, or even in the mail. Be safe.
