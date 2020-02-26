There is an old adage periodically quoted in organizations during times of change, “You are either part of the vision or supporting division.” Now that sounds a bit harsh, but it makes a point, an organization has a mission and we achieve that mission by using all the resources to achieve a goal. We adapt and shift gears when needed, but the goal is always the same, we are moving toward achieving a vision. This does not mean we don’t disagree, but when we do, we use data and the law to find ways forward. We don’t talk about each other, but too each other. If we disagree, we present an alternate vision and data for discussion. When I ran for this office, I provided a vision with these opening paragraphs.
“I offer this long term plan as the frame work to build an economically healthy and sustainable future for Lee County. It recognizes the planning process must identify mutual concerns and long-term interests, while addressing our individual histories and agendas. It acknowledges we, as local government, businesses and community members, are committed to making joint decisions for the benefit of all. Community decisions must be understood and defendable to the entire population and reflect fiscal responsibility. To accomplish that end, it is necessary to establish policy and prepare realistic goals and objectives to achieve the community we desire, not only for ourselves, but our children and grandchildren. A key element of my campaign is a core belief in the necessity of including every person who wants to be involved in charting the course to a bright and prosperous Lee County for everyone. To do that, community stakeholders must represent a broad cross section of the community and not only provide input to the plan, but be familiar with its elements and able to debate the pros and cons of each action as it is implemented. In short we must create community ownership of the plan. I offer an executive overview of the goals and objectives of a proposed Comprehensive Plan from my perspective to begin the process. This is not a finished project. It is only one man’s ideas to build on. It will take all who care about the future of Lee County to make this a real plan to create a community we and future generations can all live happily in.”
This has been the basis for moving the Fiscal Court Meetings to a later time, so more can attend, to put the meetings on facebook, so more can watch, to update our county facebook page with issues in the county and to write this column. I believe the community has a responsibility to be involved in the decision making and with the process. The Magistrates and I will listen. If you would like to see the entire strategic plan I proposed, Let me know and I can email it to you or you can pick it up at the courthouse. A big thank you to first responders and the 911 staff, they had a pretty busy week end. This weekend they answered the communities calls 23 times, including 15 for law enforcement, 7 for EMS and 1 for a fire. On the EMS side, the Ambulances have run 128 times so far in February. On a more exciting note, this Sunday, March 21, we will kick off the Lee County 150th Birthday Celebration at 3 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse. There will be a reception following at the Beattyville Christian Church. You can learn more at www.leecountyky150.com. Join us as we start on the next 150 years. Did you know the first recorded coal mines in Lee County were established in 1818 and operated by Henry Beatty and his son Samuel? Mayor Jackson and I attended a meeting last week in Frankfort called Co-op-a-palooza where we learned how a regional economic development professional marketed regions to investors. She was from Texas and shared how Kentucky had become one of her primary competitors for investment over the last few years. We also learned what an international marketer for industrial parks looks for when trying to market them overseas. The meeting wrapped up with the cast of HGTV’s “Hometown” telling their process to bring back their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.
We also attended the Legislative Reception at the Kentucky History Museum. If you haven’t been there, I recommend it. Did you know it took 20 hours to get from Frankfort to Louisville in a stagecoach? The reception gave us a chance to discuss issues wit legislators, including Representative Cluster Howard, and other officials in a less formal setting. It was hosted by the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) and they did a fantastic job of creating a positive atmosphere for great conversations. The County Treasurer, Pearl Spencer, Asst Treasurer, Angie Williams, Deputy Judge, Pam Barrett, and I finished the week in Frankfort by attending a budget preparation class offered by the Department of Local Government. We also attended a KACo insurance brief. It was time well spent as we moved toward creating our budget for the Fiscal Year that begins in July. Something many don’t know, our budget must be approved by the Department of Local Government in Frankfort. The Sheriff and Fiscal Court have begun discussing possible budget cuts and I will keep you informed on issues. There is nothing new to report on the Recreational Center as we wait to see what the IRS will do and the Fiscal Court is still waiting to receive access to financial documents of Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky requested several weeks ago. The County Attorney is still working on a request for an opinion on Lee County’s actions with regard to managing the agreement as well from the Attoney General of Kentucky. Here is a quote by Henry Ford, or Edward Everett Hale, depending on who you ask: “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.