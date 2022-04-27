Do we dare hope that the cold blasts of winter are behind us and we can now focus on complaining about the heat? The May flowers will have plenty of wet ground to grow in this year. According to my almanac, we are right in the middle of the best time to plant sweet corn, and green beans are still a couple of weeks away. If the early potato crop wasn’t put in, in March, you can still get in the late crop.
I have spoken to the paving contractor this week, and have been told, they anticipate working on the roads we scheduled for blacktopping last summer, in May. We have also ordered some oil to put in the new tank and will soon begin training on the total patcher system. We hope to be able to patch potholes and asphalt breaks year-round, once we get trained up and the system is running. This will be a great addition to our road repair program.
FEMA, NRCS, and Kentucky Emergency Fund Repairs continue as the County Work Force and contractor have finished up slips on Spencer Ridge, Millhouse School Rd, White Ash, and Norman Rds.
Facilities grounds keeper, Larry Ross is working on mowing county parks each week and the road crew will be dealing with Happy Top and the Little League Park. It is that time of year again.
Last Thursday one of our small packer trucks broke down, and put us behind a day, but with the help of members of the Road Crew, the Thursday route was run today, Monday. We try to notify the county on the government Face book page, Lee County Kentucky Government, when these things happen. That is the best place to catch up on daily issues. We have had the replacement truck ordered since December with an original delivery date of February. Like many other communities and businesses, delays in delivery have created a need to keep the old truck operating past its life cycle. We do not have a delivery date for the new truck yet, but keep looking for better options.
The Spring clean up this last weekend, April 22-23, had 362 loads of trash brought to the land fill. This will go a long way toward keeping our county cleaner and hundreds of tires were dropped off. We continue to try and get a price for a transfer station, so people can drop off large trash periodically at the land fill for a nominal fee. We have asked a couple of contractors for a bid, but haven’t received a reply yet.
We will keep the county informed as we continue to find better ways to address the trash problems in Lee County. After months of making the argument, Lee County EMS in partnership with the Eastern Kentucky Healthcare Preparedness Coalition-Region 8, received two Defibtech Lifeline ARM Automated Chest Compression Devices and Chargers this week for our Ambulances .
These devices will replace aging chest compression devices that are over 10 years old and have reached the end of their service life. They are valued at over $30,000 dollars and were purchased without using county tax funds.
LCEMS can use them to perform CPR on cardiac arrest patients freeing up personnel to work on other life-saving interventions. LCEMS is constantly striving to train and improve to provide outstanding pre-hospital care to our citizens. Thank you to the Eastern Ky Healthcare Preparedness Coalition-Region 8 for their support of LCEMS and investing in our community.
EMA Director, Jon Allen, represented Lee County at a University of Kentucky Symposium, last week as he shared Lee County’s flood recovery plan with the attendees.
He and Search and Rescue Chief Tyler Phillips, also held a Basic Search and Rescue Class in Whitley County over the weekend.
The Estill County Animal Shelter, is still cleaning up after an outbreak of PARVO, it will be May 01 before we can take dogs to the shelter, please be patient as we work our way through this challenge.I will be attending a The Kentucky Association for Economic Development conference this week, to stay current on programs and investors looking for opportunities. I feel it is important to keep Lee County at the top of everyone’s in box, when they think about investing in Eastern Kentucky and symposiums like this are key to letting people know what is available in Lee County.
Later this week Mayor Jackson will be headed to Frankfort with Main Street Manager, Teresa Mays, and a group of local business owners to attend the Main Street awards program. This is an annual program that recognizes programs that are building their communities.
The Crystal Creek expansion of Sewage and Water utilities and roadway contracts were executed today in City Hall. This $445,000 Economic Development Grant was applied by Lee County Fiscal Court to support the city of Beattyville, and Beattyville Housing plans to expand the amount of affordable housing in Lee County. It will be managed with the Help of the Kentucky River Area Development District.
Here is an update on the 1.25 million dollar Abandoned Mine Land Grant. The Environmental Study is completed and approved and a priority list has gone into the Federal Government for approval to request bids from Contractors.
The first element to complete will be the Town Square, followed by the River Walk, and finally the stabilization of the trail going north out of Beattyville.
When we received this grant a little over two years ago, we were told it takes a long time to get through all the inspections and approvals would be completed, and Covid didn’t help matters one bit.
There are many balls in the air as the summer comes around. This time last year, we were still reeling from the flood, but now we can focus on the many economic development programs along with getting back to our routine maintenance programs. It’s been a rough year, but we’ve got this Lee County.
