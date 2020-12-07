I hope everyone had a joyous Thanksgiving during this challenging time and are safely tucked away nice and warm as we deal with the first snowfall of the year. The Lee County Road Department has been out since very early this morning salting and scraping to stay ahead of the icy conditions. They are quite the crew.
The Solid waste people also hit the road before the sun rose to get the trash cleaned up. Their commitment to getting the job done is equally remarkable. Since this is the beginning of the holiday season, Solid Waste, like last year, will pick up extra sealed bags until after January 01. To pick up bulky items like couches and such, you will still have to be coordinate with Solid Waste at 606-464-4107. The last week has been a tough one for Lee County Workers. Covid-19 got into the Ambulance Service a couple of weeks ago and we had work some of our people many extra hours and press EMA/EMS Director, Joh Allen, into service as an EMT in order to keep the Service up and running. They all responded like the professionals they are.
We did have to drop to one ambulance on the road for one day, but everyone is on the mend and returning to work. We also had a few in the service take higher paying jobs away from the area. This is a reality we have to live with. These health care providers are in demand and sometimes we lose them. Lee County provides a competitive wage along with a benefit package that is superior to many in the region, but this is a demanding profession and sometimes people move on. We will continue to seek the best people possible and keep the service strong.
Lee County made the New York times recently as we were one of the hottest spots in America for a Covid outbreak.
We do have significant numbers in our population with a total since April of 304 (47 probable). We currently have 104 active cases with 186 recovered. We unfortunately lead the Kentucky River Health District with 14 deceased that had Covid as a contributing factor. The NY Times report used numbers that were inflated dramatically by several hundred inmates that contracted the virus in the Lee Adjustment Center and aren’t in our community.
These numbers don’t get reflected in local reporting since they don’t go through the local health department.
The numbers reported by the health department are the most accurate number of infections in people that are in the community. Covid is here in Lee County, there is no way to deny it. For most of us is it a minor issue, but for some it’s a death sentence. For those that get back to work, researchers are sharing that there may be long term issues that continue long after the virus is no longer detectable in you. Good news to many, is the reality that three vaccines are on track to be approved by the FDA, dispersal plans are in place, and Lee County has already put in an order for over 100 doses to give to first responders when the vaccine becomes available.
As we weather this storm together, let’s remember to wear the face masks, practice social separation, and wash those hands a lot. We are making plans to hold the next Fiscal Court Meeting via Zoom, a program you can download to your phone or computer.
If you have an issue you would like to bring up with the court and don’t have zoom, we will publish the phone number in next week’s column where you can listen in.
You can also submit your questions via our email address, leekyjudge@gmail.com, facebook, at lee_county_kentucky_government, or by calling 606-464-4100. I have had a chance to look at the Kentucky Mountain Mission contract proposal and find the desire for a long term contract to possibly be one the fiscal court cannot legally bind to and I don’t think it is in the best interest of the County. They also have still not provided the financial records for review they are required to as a nonprofit. Despite my respect for their mission, this does make me suspicious. The Fiscal Court provided a contract that continued to let them use the facility for free, but they had to justify the use annually for the Fiscal Court to approve, and provide the financial documents they are required to provide by law.
We will be looking at the Ethics Code, which hasn’t been used for several years in the upcoming Fiscal Court Meeting. We need it to establish an ethics board. If you are interested in being on the Ethics Commission or seeing the Code ahead of time reach out to me on Facebook, at leekyjudge@gmail.com or give me a call at the courthouse, 606-464-4100. There are positions open on the tax assessment board, which is compensated, for someone with experience in property or property financing. It has been open for several months.
There is also a position open on the local Selective Service Board. If you are interested, please give me a call for more information. Things could get very challenging for many as Winter keeps us inside and Covid may keep family away. Please remember, though it is a challenge, you are surrounded by people who love and care. Just let someone know you are struggling.
We all struggle sometimes. We all get to the end of our rope, but the darkness will pass and there are friends and family ready to help light the way.
We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.