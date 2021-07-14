When it rains, it pours. That old adage has defined weather in Lee County in 2021. Every event and plan that hasn’t considered rains of biblical proportions has been surprised this year. But, as our ancestors did, and we continue to prove, we all have rain coats and umbrellas, and just keep adjusting to deal with Mother Nature’s soggy surprises.
This last weekend, scores of vendors and hundreds of visitors came to Lee County under threat of rain and spent a very pleasant Saturday at the Inaugural Bourbon and Moonshine Festival. Entertainment and high spirits were the theme of the day as clouds and minor showers were interspersed with heat and sunshine.
About four, the threatening skies decided to stop threatening and deliver a crippling blow. As we have said, it feels, far too often this year, the streets of Beattyville became a river as wind and near blinding rains pelted the gathered celebrants for about half an hour.
As the clouds of sheeting rain moved on, festival participants and visitors began to tentatively move about and the committee had to make the decision on whether or not to continue the festivities into the evening, Working with local weather stations and the Emergency Management Team, as many vendors were beginning to pack their drenched wares, in the face of more heavy rains moving in again from the Southwest, the wise decision was to wrap up proceedings early.
In some ways, the day was disappointing as performers ( a rain date is being negotiated) didn’t get to perform and vendors had their sales time cut short and perhaps some wares ruined, but overall, listening to the vendors and crowds, it was a fun day and they would be returning.
My compliments to all who put this together and created a unique festival to attract a different group of people to our community. A special thanks to the Laurel County EMA Director and Fiscal Court for allowing their EMA command van and personnel to come down and support local first responders. Their assistance was invaluable. And the performance of local first responders was without equal for excellence.
I spent a few hours yesterday discussing community development with, Kevin Smith, the head of Community Ventures, an organization that is a Community Development Financial Institution that competes for Federal funding every year to help distressed communities. The organization has been in existence since 1993 and started as a program to help African American women in Lexington to improve their lives by starting businesses or going back to school and grew from there.
Currently some of the projects cover the spectrum helping communities in Lexington, Louisville and the village of Millersburg in Bourbon County with property purchases and development, along with programs to address quality of life for community members. He shared insight on grant funding, use of New Market Tax Credits, and the challenges of working with local government as a nonprofit.
As we discussed the strengths of Lee County and challenges facing us from Mother Nature to Fear of Change, one thing kept rearing its head, there needs to be a community plan to move forward on. And now is the time to not only create that vision, but to formalize some aspects of it with planning for land use and zoning.
Currently, some find no planning or zoning beneficial, but our population is growing, and we have seen several disputes on use of buildings and property that there is no resolution for. In Lee County, people can do what they want with their own land, without any regard for their neighbors. I can put in a pig farm next to a school. Not always a bad thing, but some might have issue with it.
We, as humans, tend to think in terms of how things impact us, and usually more about how to benefit us as a family or individuals, not how our actions impact the community. This is why I recommend we create a community vision we are all part of: a vision we understand and can mold as a community, to create the future we envision for our children and grandchildren. This not only helps identify where we want to spend our resources but sends a message to those looking for places to live, that this is the character of our community. This is the future we envision and want people who see things this way to join us. Now, don’t get me wrong, we are not going to agree on everything, but the community has to reach a consensus they can live with to move forward.
Some of the key things we discussed that should be considered. Local Home ownership should stay above 50%. These people are invested in the community because they live here. At least 70% of the local real estate market should be of “Market Value” with a maximum of 30% as subsidized. And mixing the groups together instead of creating enclaves of poverty or near poverty and affluence separated from each other works better at stabilizing real estate values.
Now, I know there is fear real estate values are negatively impacted by people who don’t maintain homes and property at certain levels, but this is where community ordinances help enforce rules for the common good of the community.
I am not advocating for a plethora of ordinances and laws on how you maintain your home to create a perfect little suburban utopia, but I am advocating for us to sit down and come up with how much we want to work together. One example of a community rule we almost universally accept right now is mandatory trash pickup. We all benefit from less trash in the community or having to burn it, throw it over the hill, or take it elsewhere. It’s not a perfect system, but it helps everyone.
What else can we agree on? Talking to each other is the key and respecting each other is a key recipe ingredient as well. As long as we remember that, We’ve got this Lee County.
