Summer is racing by and can you believe we are around half way through it? At my age time just seems to fly by. I believe that comes with age. I remember as a kid, that time seemed to stand still, especially, at about 2:30, in school. But those days are gone. If you have been watching the news, you will know that Covid-19 has started to come back and Governor Beshear has made recommendations, based on Center for Disease Control guidance on mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, and vaccinations to help combat the spread of the virus.
I ask everyone to consider where we are in this pandemic. If you are at risk, because of underlying health conditions, then I strongly recommend you get the vaccine. You are a valuable member of our community and your family. We like having you around and this virus can wreak havoc on your immune system. If you are over 16, and in contact with folks who are at greater risk, I hope you consider getting vaccinated, for their benefit. I know there are no guarantees you won’t get the virus, even if vaccinated, but it appears to help according to current studies, which I fully acknowledge are based on a very limited span of time.
Currently, the governor is recommending masking for 12 and under indoors, when school starts. This seems prudent as a way to help cut down on the chance of a viral load being brought home by a child who just shows infection with a case of the sniffles. I won’t argue that this will solve any problems and fully appreciate kids may or may not wear masks like they are supposed to and I am just thrilled, to be honest, that I don’t have to come up with enforcement policy regarding mask wearing by children. I do believe we, as a community, need to let the school board know what the parental desires are in a respectful manner, and approach this as a community.
There have been recent openings on the tourism and pine ridge industrial authority boards, due to personal issues and these positions will be filled soon. I would like to thank Ms. Herald and Ms. Belcher for their volunteer service to the boards. They stepped up to represent the community and help move us forward as a team. It is this kind of community involvement that we need more of, because the more diversity we have in decision making, the more decisions reflect the desires of the whole community.
I also want to comment on people who have recently reached out to me on road repair issues and water quality issues. Your concerns and information have been helpful by making sure a greater number of people are looking at issues. I have been on the phone with Federal and State staffs and elected officials as we maneuver through the labyrinth of rules and regulations to get funding and prioritize issues. I will continue to look at roads when asked and try to answer all questions about infrastructure. We are in this together and, though not perfect, and sometimes misguided, we can always change course to improve the quality of life for the entire community. You are part of the solution, and your constant input is required. We may not agree and I may not do what you want, when you want, but let’s keep talking and working together.
Our Fiscal Year began this month and we are sitting fairly comfortably in terms of finances until the property taxes come in in October. The American Rescue Plan money is available and we are figuring out the best way to commit it to help our community. We have not used any of it yet. We cannot use it on roads and bridges, unfortunately, but there may be an Infrastructure bill that addresses those issues.
We have been working with the state to get emergency money for our current road and bridge issues. We continue to operate on an electric generator at the Courthouse, but are scouring the land with our contractor and engineer to get the installed panels back up legally.
We added a low mileage pre-owned four-wheel drive ambulance to our fleet and are preparing to retire one of the vans and sell it. The EMS personnel are thrilled with the addition and this will give us more access than we have had in the past to rougher areas of the county. It will be on the road as soon as it is inspected by the state.
I know our times are challenging right now, but all things considered we continue to thrive as a community. Everything is not perfect. I believe we are missing some opportunities to fix the problems that have plagued us and are still misguided in some of our partnerships. I, of course am speaking of the issues around the Hope Station and Kentucky Mountain Missions of Eastern Kentucky, but those are my thoughts and feelings as I look at issues from the Judge Executive position. Others see the issues differently. What we have to remember and strive to work on is that, that is what makes this country great, the ability to disagree, but still find common things we can work on. We agree to disagree on some issues, but work hard together when we can, and our eyes should always be on making the community better for the most people. As long as we remember that, we’ve got this Lee County.
