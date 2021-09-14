I do like seeing the mist rolling up the “holler” as sun rises in the morning and rise in columns to the sky. It seems to take a life of its own and become a gossamer ballet with dancers spinning and frolicking below my perch and leaping into the sky.
If you missed last weeks Fiscal Court meeting. Some of the highlights include the Fiscal Court agreed it would be in the best interest of the County to use a Financial Consultant to best utilize the American Rescue Plan money, around 1.4 million dollars, for the County.
They will help to ensure we maximize the amount we can program toward programs Lee County needs and that all reporting is accurate and timely. Since the Federal Government has allowed us the unprecedented option of putting this money in an interest-bearing account, I anticipate we will be able to pay the contractors fee out of the interest.
This money is programmed to replace revenue we lost according to a formula established by the U.S Treasury and is specifically targeted to replace funding spent to address Covid, provide “hero stipend”, expand on broadband, sewage and water infrastructure.
We may also be able to replace money in the general fund lost due to revenue drops. It is a fairly complex formula and we feel it is in our best interest to have an extra set of eyes to look at our spending to ensure we are doing it correctly. We will receive about $700,000 up front and the rest after it is committed. All the money has to be committed by Dec 31, 2024 and spent by Dec 31, 2026.
We are finally in the short rows on getting the Courthouse Electrical issue resolved. The panels are ordered and the contractor is ready to get to work. We finally expect to see the panels installed above the flood plain in the Courthouse so we don’t have to deal with this issue again in October. Payment for this will be addressed with FEMA funding, as will repair to the two dewatering pumps behind the Courthouse, which were submerged during the March flood.
Speaking of getting FEMA funding, next time you see Angie Williams, Pearl Spencer, Pam Barrett, or Jon Allen, let them know we all appreciate their constant focus on claiming FEMA funds. Because of their team effort, Lee County waded through a huge amount of paper work to recently get about $100,000 in FEMA funds from an event in 2015.
The Fiscal Court also approved moving forward on using a USDA grant to purchase two 4x4 Silverados for the Sheriff’s Department.
The Lee County Match for the grant will be $38,000. I notified the court that this is the same USDA fund we have used in the past to offset the cost of ambulances and if USDA funding becomes scarce and we have to pick one over the other, I would recommend we commit the money to the ambulance which are used full time for Lee Countians instead of for trucks only used part time for the community.
The Fiscal Court also approved an agreement with Kentucky Department of Homeland Security to receive 4 tasers for the Sheriff’s Dept.
We also received $200,000 in a covid Community Development Block Grant to help people who got behind in utility payments, which will be distributed to those struggling with utility bills by the Middle Kentucky Community Action Partnership. This is a grant we applied for last year.
The Fiscal Court approved all tax board rates with the Conservations District, Library Board, and Fiscal Court lowering tax rates. The County lowered the rate from 41.70 to 40. The Health Board and Extension Service kept their tax rate at last year’s level.
Beattyville and the School Board do not require approval by the Fiscal Court for their rates.
Lion Uniform Factory is still on track for an opening sometime during October. They are currently hiring and interested workers can apply at the WIOA office on main street.
If you have a past where you made some youthful indiscretions or flirted with wandering on the other side of the law, still stop in and check out WIOA programs for any job. They have funding for programs to help people get back in the work force. They also periodically have funding to help people purchase safety clothing if you apply for it within ten days of getting a new job.
Core Civic is also hiring at Lee County Adjustment Center, and Teleworksusa.com is always advertising online opportunities. We have never had this many local opportunities with higher paying positions in our community.
I know this is a hot button issue for many, but I ask that all consider the pros and cons of getting a vaccine in a time when almost every agency responsible for public health has recommended that the less risky choice in dealing with the constantly mutating Covid-19 virus is to take one of the three options available for a vaccine.
I know the seemingly rapid development of the mRNA method as a general vaccine has some concerned, despite its decades of development, which has about a 90% effective rate, and is given in multiple vaccinations. I chose the two vaccine Moderna option offered by the local health department. But the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which uses a modified virus, like old vaccines, and is given in one shot is also available.
The effective rate is between 66 and 85% effective at preventing serious Covid repercussions. This is better than most flu vaccines which hover around 50% effective. And remember the Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA.
Let’s take care of each other in Lee County. As long as we do that with respect and empathy, Weve Got This.
