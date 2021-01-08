The new year is here and in two days, this Fiscal Court will have been operating for two full years. WOW! How time flies. It has been a challenging and exciting time around the world, and here in our small community. The 211 square miles that make up Lee County and the 7,000 (give or take a few hundred) who live here in the about 3,400 homes served by 250 miles of state roads and 242 miles of county roads is doing OK. The growing and diversifying tax base has allowed us to lower taxes three times as the county. The state and federal government have, thus far, been able to help with emergencies and we are aggressively fixing storm damage while setting new, higher standards for road maintenance.
The County Road Dept. is doing it with nine people under the leadership of Kevin McIntosh with the always gentle and nurturing input of Kent Creech. There has never been a call, day or night, weekend or week day, that the Road Dept. hasn’t answered the call.
Solid waste has grown more flexible and updated their capabilities to keep pace with an always growing customer base. Under the guidance of Angelia Williams, these six solid waste professionals hit the roads before the sun comes up and empty over 3,000 receptacles across the county each week along with scores of dumpsters at local businesses and on personal work sites.
The Facilities Director and the staff of three, headed up by Vickie Best, has done an incredible job of keeping several tenants happy in County Buildings, rent coming in, and Covid at bay with aggressive cleaning and a true sense of taking care of every public building as if it was their own. When it comes to customer service and getting Lee County involved on issues, no one can top Deputy Judge Pamela Barrett. She is a constant fountain of knowledge and resource for everyone from those looking for a phone number to putting someone in touch with Family Services, she is a calm voice of reason that get’s results. One job that just truly seems thankless is that of the Animal Control Officer, but Emory Crawford who works part time for Lee County just makes it seem effortless. Dealing with dogs, cats, pigs, and even a semi-tame raccoon or two, he balances the needs of the people and their pets and has resolved hundreds of issues and transported hundreds of animals to better homes with kindness and compassion.
The Emergency Management Services team has responded like professionals hundreds of times over this period and upgraded equipment and training dramatically under the able management of Jon Allen. With 11 full time and 5 part time personnel and two ambulances on call 24/7, they are always ready. Jacob Sparks and his 911 team of 8 have done a remarkable job of being that voice on the other end of the line when the community needs them most. Their ability to coordinate the efforts of law enforcement, EMS, Road, Fire, and Search and Rescue is unequalled.I know I talked about these folks last week, but I can’t say enough about the law enforcement, and volunteer fire fighters, rescue personnel, who show up day and night, rain or shine. They are a true blessing to our community. On the economic development front, Scott Jackson has been constantly working with the Cabinet for Economic Development, local regional groups, FOCUS, KRADD, RRED, PRIA and others to ensure Lee County is always being considered for economic development and has logged scores of hours talking to visitors and showing Lee County assets to people looking to expand their businesses.
Of course, when all the department heads sit down to discuss FEMA, State and Tax revenue and budgets, it is always challenged by the very frugal treasurer, Pearl Spencer, who will often continue the discussion with the judge and magistrates late in the evening or early morning hours. It is a constant battle weighing cost vs benefit in the use of your money.
Thinking about the last two years, I am pleased with some of the things we’ve done like improving the over all quality of road equipment and being able to slightly raise the County pay scale, but I am kept awake at night by the things we haven’t been able to fix. I know we can’t do things all at once, but I am feeling a sense of urgency that we aren’t coming together as a community to plan a way forward and by failing to do that, many will be left in the cold by the changes coming. We can, by cutting services and/or the increasing value of property, lower tax rates, but what we have no control over is the growing value of your property and the increase in taxes.
I know we’ve been waiting for years, but the money and momentum is here and access to high-speed internet is becoming a reality county wide. Every week new homes and businesses are able to access the internet superhighway, and that, in no small part, is due to the efforts of Peoples’ Rural Telephone captained by Keith Gabbard and a board that was looking to the future two decades. Carol Wright at the helm of Jackson Energy is another group that has repeatedly anticipated and met the needs of the community by working with local government and PRTC to find ways to work together to not only provide electricity, but access for all utilities and has championed economic development initiatives.
The County’s ability to respond to grants and opportunities would not be possible without the web of support woven by Michelle Allen and her staff at the Kentucky River Area Development District. What a team. Not the least of which, is the duo of Theresa Bowling, and Sheila Cornett, at the Lee County Senior Citizen Center who keep the needs of the community’s elderly on the front burner for action.
And the year cannot be recounted without mentioning Anthony Scott Lockard, Director, of the Kentucky River Health District and Vivian Smith Director of the Lee/Owsley County Health Centers who have been rock solid in helping us all navigate through the turbulent waters of Covid-19.
We are part of a regional effort to transform our area from the decades old grip of poverty to one of affluence and influence in Frankfort and Washington.
I believe I know the direction I think we should be going and have shared it, and will gladly share it again, on what I think a reasonable plan is to be ready for the changes coming at us, but without community support, it is a plan that will never be executed. I’d like to know what direction others in the community want to follow and ask that you let me know by calling 606-464-4100, or sending comments to leekyjudge@gmail.com.
Don’t forget the Regular Meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court at 6 pm on January 14, 2021, via zoom and Face book. We had a technical glitch for the special meeting which included the 1st reading of the Ethics Code and approval of the Road Dept to purchase another salt truck/plow.
We are coming out of Covid with the first set of vaccines already being given to first responders and those in personal care facilities. The next round is all over 70, and they should be starting in the next few weeks. We will keep you informed. Let’s continue to respect and support each other even with different views. I believe we, as a community, are on the cusp of great things, as long as we talk to each other and not about each other. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.