I hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. For even the most traditionalist, the Holiday Season is upon us. Hanukkah is underway and will end on December 06. For those who don’t google and are not of the Jewish faith, Hanukkah is a Jewish festival commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. It is also known as the Festival of Lights.
I heard a Rabbi recently say, the people of faith, during the Maccabean Revolt, rose up when a secular government denied them their rights to worship and drew some comparisons to the acts of governments today.
It was a thought-provoking conversation pulled from history to remind us that we must always balance faith and secular life. It is as true now as it was over two thousand years ago. In a nation based on laws with multiple faiths, it is even more critical to understand we must find common laws to live by and respect differences in faith. This same rule applies in every thing that might separate us; race, gender, size, education, wealth, sexual preference, etc….. We are all equal under the law and in the sight of God.
If you have been impacted by the recent issues with Solid Waste Collection, I apologize. We have had several truck issues and some illness on the crews. The Solid Waste Team worked Thanksgiving but had truck issues and didn’t finish the entire route. We are working to get funding to replace another truck as quickly as possible and will redouble our efforts to find a better way to get the trash picked up. Please bear with us and let me know via the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page or by calling the office, if we miss you.
Another issue that is at the top of the Fiscal Court agenda is getting black top patched in a timelier fashion. We continue to explore the most cost-efficient options to get roads up more quickly after they start to get potholes. The goal is to get long term repairs installed and a more rapid way to do repairs. We are looking at several systems to ensure we get the best one for our County. We are getting close to a solution that we can afford and should start working on roads soon.
With the passage of the Federal Infrastructure Bill, we have received word from the Division of Natural Resources that funding is available for more work on Blaines Branch. We have started the paperwork and when we get authorization, we will begin work. Using this pool of money will allow us to get the work done without having to use any matching funds from the county, saving us 20% of the cost. FEMA inspectors are wrapping up their visit and we will continue to apply for money we requested from FEMA for the many repairs we have had to accomplish caused by the flood in March. The process is complicated, and the Lee County Management Team of Angie Williams, Jon Allen, Pam Barrett, and Kevin McIntosh stay on top of issues to keep Lee County at the top of the inbox on issues as we compete with 119 other counties in Kentucky to get our funding reimbursed. We compete with over 3,000 counties on the federal level and have to ensure we are getting money from the best pot of money.
Recent legislation going through Congress is designed to give us more flexibility in the use of the American Rescue Plan money received by Lee County. If expected changes do occur, this will give us over $800,000 to apply to county issues. Lion Uniform, Core Civic, and many restaurants and businesses around the area are currently hiring. TeleworksUSA is also a great source for part time and full-time jobs for those who want to work from home on a computer. If you are having a difficult time figuring out what is out there or just are not sure how to apply, there is a resource on Mainstreet in Beattyville to help, the WIOA office. It is in the old PEP building, next to Don Begley’s and is run by Middle Kentucky Community Action Program. If you are looking for a job, stop there first. If you have had a few interesting choices in life that you feel make you unemployable, check in there. There are programs to help get you back in the work force.
In this time of the year when many of us have many blessings to count, some are having a difficult time finding blessings. Please remember them in your prayers and a kind word or gesture costs little or nothing. It might just be the thing that makes a day brighter and that day grows into a brighter week, month, year, then life. Have a wonderful week. Stay warm and safe. We’ve got this Lee County.
