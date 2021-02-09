This week began with a sigh of relief as a minor snowfall over the weekend didn’t require roads to be cleared or trees to be cut, even though volunteer firefighters did put out an abandoned trailer fire on Hwy. 11 S without any injuries. But the road, solid waste, ems, 911, law enforcement, Beattyville, and Jackson Electric teams are deep in planning for a major winter ice storm to hit the area Wednesday and staying possibly as late as Friday. A local warming shelter is being set up at Happy Top for those who might need it.
The Regularly Scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be moved to next Thursday, February 18, at 6 p.m. via zoom and face book, due to the possible weather conditions.
While the storm is covering trees, roads, and power lines with what is predicted to be up to an inch of ice, it is important that people who do not need to be on the roads, stay home and have contingency plans to ride out the storm in case electric power is lost. If rescue personnel don’t have to come save you on the roads, they can spend more time clearing them and utility companies can restore power more quickly. It promises to be incredibly treacherous and dangerous on the roads while this ice storm is in the area.
I gave an interview this weekend where I commented to a local station that “All 1B personnel had been vaccinated in Lee County.” That was an incorrect statement. Even though the phase description was laying next to the computer for me to see, my statement placed the 70 and above in the 1C category. That was a mistake. The vaccinations for 70 and older has begun and in discussions with local health agencies, says hundreds have signed up and there will be a steady flow of vaccine doses coming into Lee County every week for the foreseeable future. I you haven’t already done so, and want to get on the list to receive a vaccine, no matter your group, you can contact the Lee County Health Dept. at 606-464-2492, or go on their facebook page and sign up with a questionnaire. They will call you when they get to your group to receive the first vaccine and again when it’s time for the second vaccine about a month later.
This is a huge logistical challenge for everyone as priorities change and the amount of vaccine changes, the dose size changes, that it has to be given twice with about a month between doses, and the need to store the vaccine at such low temperatures makes it a rush to get it in as many arms as possible without wasting any once thawed, an on and on…..We will try to keep you informed, but the bottom line is that everyone is trying their best to get this vaccine out as quickly and safely as possible.
I have had several discussions this week about the Hope Station as well. There was a incident where a person residing there did leave and was caught at someone’s home. The person was told to leave and the incident was reported to 911. No law enforcement was requested and no files were charged. I became involved in the “homeless issue” a couple of years before I ran for office. It came from seeing an increasing number of near destitute people walking near my home and on the streets of Beattyville- people who because of my affiliation over the years with local UNITE agencies, I knew had substance abuse issues. This problem has been on my radar since I returned to the area in 2005 and I have watched it grow steadily worse since 2009. One of the greatest problems facing our community is the substance abuse problem. It has impacted almost every family and many of us not only know those struggling, but also their families. It is everywhere. It doesn’t matter how people arrived at a place where a drug replaces job, family, friends, home, dignity, pride, and even children, it is a reality for many.
None of them started down that path believing this is where they would end up. The Hope Station is an attempt to bring some structure to their lives, counseling, and access to resources, and add into that mix, some who now live a great deal of their lives in alternate realities, some because of drug abuse, some who are born that way, but their families can’t care for them, also the older people who lose their homes to fire and have no family to care for them. The Hope Station in the last couple of years has made every effort to address the problems. Is it perfect, not by a long shot. Are drugs never there? It would be naïve to believe so, especially when drugs can’t even be kept out of prisons and jails, but it isn’t the source of the problem. It is a solution to help address it.
The other night with the rain pouring down, a young man was standing outside my house and asked if I’d take him to get a pizza, I could have said, sorry guy, I’m busy. But, this near stranger, who I’d met and spoken to the day before on the road when I offered him a ride while he was walking, got the ride. On that trip, I learned he was supposed to be going to Dialysis three times a week, and he even showed me the connections on his chest, but he hadn’t gone for four days. The conversation was not one had with a rational person. On that trip I picked up another walker who was student I substituted for and had hired years ago to get him a few bucks who shared he was getting over “meth”. Neither lived or had ever stayed at the Hope Station. Neither had yet hit rock bottom to change their lives. Since I now knew where to get information about the young man on dialysis, he almost died, when he finally went to the hospital, but did check himself out to return to a home without electricity, heat or water to stay with his friends…..one who works odd jobs, and one who “get’s a check”.
This is an American Tragedy that long standing programs haven’t fixed. Doesn’t it make sense to try something new and different?
We are more connected in small towns than anywhere else and we so often choose to be there when needed. I will admit. I don’t believe I would ever end up like either of these young men, but I thank God, I haven’t had to deal with this and fight my way back. I truly don’t know. I do believe in the story of the Good Samaritan though and hope I can help those who want it, and pray for those who don’t. But I believe in the goodness of people, and when all is said and done, we don’t want people to die or be a burden on our community. I believe we all want the same things, prosperity and security for our community and in our homes. Let’s keep debating on the best path to get there. We’ve Got this Lee County.
