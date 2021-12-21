Well, the first snow flurries of the year have come and melted, and I don’t think anyone can say Winter is not fully upon us. The salt trucks are ready and so is the grader. The Road Crews and Solid Waste Crews are ready to engage, as they always are.
We are currently testing out a “cold patch” way to fill potholes and breaks in roads. It is a new product called “EZ patch.” The County purchased 25 tons of it to test it out on some of our more serious road segments. We hope it holds up as advertised, for seven years. If it does, this will add to our arsenal of solutions when contractors close down asphalt plants for the winter, as they have for the last two years. We are also in the process of purchasing a hot patcher that we tow behind a truck to do asphalt patching as well. This will give us another tool and allow us to do patching at about 60% of the cost of the EZ Patch.
This month’s water bill at the Courthouse went from $200 to over $3,000 and we have been searching high and low for a major leak, even digging up the connector with between the courthouse and civic building, but to no avail. We are replacing valves on toilets, installed new pressure reducer valves and are examining water heaters, because it may be over pressure pop off valves causing the problem.
While fixing one issue, we had to address the possibility there might have been flammable gas in the water, but upon careful examination by the staff, Beattyville Water, State Inspectors, Plumbers, and the Fire Department, we determined there was no danger and finished the work.
We will be closing the County Offices on Wednesday December 22 at noon to have a Christmas Luncheon for the staff and will be out until Monday December 27 for normal operations.
As of yesterday, the Lee County Ambulance Service has conducted more than 2020 runs in 2021. That is over five runs a day and many have been life savers.
During the holidays, as many of us give thanks for the many blessings we have received this year, let us remember those who have lost friends and family and aren’t finding the joy in the season. This is a time of year when depression is at its worst for many. Please take a moment to let someone know they matter. For we are truly blessed as a community.
After seeing the devastation that is the reality for many in Western Kentucky, I am reminded that as bad as things were here in Lee County and Beattyville in March, everyone lived and we had no major injuries. For those who desire to help communities impacted by tornadoes, I have posted many options on the Lee County Kentucky Government facebook page. The best method to offer help is to send money or gift cards. There is also a critical shortage of blood. Donating blood is another way to help. And as we continue celebrating this season, I want to share again the basic story of how the season started.
Luke Chapter 2 In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. 2 This was the first registration when[a] Quirinius was governor of Syria. 3 And all went to be registered, each to his own town. 4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the town of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, 5 to be registered with Mary, his betrothed,[b] who was with child. 6 And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth.
7 And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn. 8 And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 9 And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. 10 And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.
11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. 12 And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” 13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, 14 “Glory to God in the highest,
and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!”[d Merry Christmas Lee County. We’ve got this.
