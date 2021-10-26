Monday saw the chilling rains of Fall return, but for the weekend of the Woolly Worm Festival, the gray skies held off on Friday and the sun burst through for a brilliant Saturday and Sunday Festival with attendees and vendors having a fantastic time. Well done to the Woolly Worm Committee, and I hear special kudos should go to Billy Caudill for his ability to resolve electrical issues since the Flood, for making the 35th year one of the best yet.
One of the issues I didn’t write about in the last column was the discussion we had at the Fiscal Court meeting regarding the Solid Waste Contract. We are currently in negotiations, as we complete a five-year contract with Rumpke in Mt. Sterling to take our solid waste. For the last five years, we have paid $20 a ton to dispose of the trash we bring to Mt. Sterling. The current negotiations have started with rates significantly higher, which is understandable, due to inflation, but they are ongoing, and we may put out a request for proposal with other contractors to test the water on rates. And we are also seeing if the installation of a transfer station to compress trash and cut trips to Mt. Sterling will help with costs, but the reality is that our costs, currently, are rising faster than the revenue we are taking in and sometime in the near future, we may have to raise the trash bill. I don’t anticipate it will be needed for another year, but I want the community to know the issues before they develop, if at all possible. We will keep you informed.
Solid Waste control is one of the key things we need to do to keep the community attractive and healthy. We do get grant money periodically to clean up dumps, but truth be told, we shouldn’t need grant money to help clean dumps on the side of the road. People shouldn’t be dumping. It is irresponsible and shows a complete lack of respect for the property owner and fellow members of the community. We have seen historic dump sites used after they were cleaned and found new ones where folks started dumping. They range from roadside dumps to dumps in creeks. We have seen everything from old furniture to household trash and pounds of rotting meat.
This carelessness costs us thousands of dollars outside the amount given by grants and hundreds of manhours of solid waste and road crew time to perform clean ups every year. This takes them away from work on maintaining county roads and collection of solid waste by responsible members of the community, who use their receptacles and pay their bills. No one likes to threaten anyone, but we will prosecute people in court for dumping waste at unauthorized dump sites. We are better than this as a community.
I am on a “here’s a problem” role, so I will continue.
Another costly and tragic issue is the over abundance of stray and uncared for dogs and cats in our community. The Lee County Animal Control Officer literally take hundreds of them to the Estill County Animal Shelter every year. Scores of trips each month have significantly contributed to the reality that the Animal Shelter is at the bursting point and euthanizing animals may be the only way to lower numbers soon.
This is a nation-wide problem, but we, Eastern Kentuckians, with our strong, culturally ingrained attachment to our pets and animals, need to adjust how we allow them into the community. Almost every adult from my generation has a story about being bit or chased by a dog or pack of dogs growing up. It was a right of passage for some of us. I can remember racing by a house on Pine Grove with friends on our bikes, knowing the pack of hounds were going to come at us with fire in their eyes. It’s a miracle none of us ever fell off our bikes. Now, with a more rational mind, I realize what the potential disaster could have been.
I knew a local guy, who is gone now, that used to see Feral Cats and shoot them on sight to protect the local wildlife. I remember then and have heard recently, of events where some neighbors dog disappeared or was killed while on another’s property. I have shot a dear friend’s dog for getting in my chickens and had to shoot three local dogs as they tried to drag down a calf. All these events are in the distant past. These kinds of events shouldn’t happen. Pet owners should keep animals in control. Currently, there is a spay and neuter program to help offset the cost at the courthouse, please consider taking advantage of it to keep more unwanted pets from being born. Swing by the Judge Executive’s office in the courthouse to learn more. We show love to family and friends by protecting each other and setting boundaries. We can show our love the same way to our pets.
As I close, let me discuss briefly, the County Road Maintenance program. Why? Because I hate having to tell people I can’t legally work on their driveways and graveyard roads if they are not in the County Maintenance Road system. We get about a million dollars a year in what we call “County Road Aid Money” and we are limited by law to use that on County Roads listed in the system that we send to Frankfort. We get several million more in programs called Flex Funds, Emergency Funds, Discretionary Funds, and FEMA funds, but all are focused on maintaining County Roads listed in the system.
In the past, the monitoring of where gravel and blacktop went was a bit lax and the definition of what constituted a county road was a floating definition, but the statutes are very clear on what I can legally spend the money on. And I, even when I don’t want to, follow the statutes.
One issue is particularly cumbersome, where roads that are in the maintenance system, but they also have gates on them and even if left unlocked, I won’t use County Road funds to work on them. This is often on cemetery roads. If a gate is on the road, the landowner has made a call that they don’t want the public to use a public road, and I have two choices, either take the person to court to take the gate down for obstructing a road or treat it like a private road. I choose to treat it like a private road. This is compounded by another law which states that if a road going to a graveyard is in the County System, it must have been donated to the County and it shows this on the deed. This also has not happened frequently.
As we get more an more folks who don’t have generations of memory, this deed issue becomes critical, because if it isn’t addressed when property is sold, the new landowner has control of the graveyard and right of way going to the graveyard. This issue has come up once this month.
Times are changing fast, but this isn’t the first time in history. Our foreparents (mothers and fathers) found a way to make changes work for them and we will do the same. As long as we find the common ground and respect the differences, when we can’t, we’ve got this Lee County.
