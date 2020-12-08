“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” -Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr King wrote this at a time when sayings often used “man” to represent mankind. Today, this same comment would probably be stated “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand…….” Or if you are an elected official that looks at the community as a living organism, it could be stated “The ultimate measure of a community is not where it stands in moments…….” But, the bottom line is that CHARACTER is less obvious in times of plenty and very necessary when times are difficult.
Times right now are difficult. There is a challenge out here many of us have never dealt with the likes of in our lives. Oh, there are folks who lived through the Polio Epidemic that swept through the nation starting in 1949 and didn’t have a vaccine until 1954, which was equally frightening, and some still remember the fear of being invaded after Bombers from the Imperial Navy of Japan, all but crippled the Pacific Fleet 79 years ago yesterday.
Our nation has seen challenges before, which threatened our very existence in people’s minds at the time. Yet, here we are. Still a nation. Still going strong. Millions are not marching off to give their lives in the endless expanse of the Pacific or wading through death on European beaches. We don’t have to fight “over there” to protect our families “over here”. There is no wait for years to have a vaccine to battle a scourge that is filling hospitals now, no pictures of children on crutches or lined up in iron lungs to help them breath.
But the fear and anger are just as real. Is it because we are less capable than those who fought through those moments before? I don’t think so. I think we owe a debt to those who met those challenges and overcame them, because they have allowed us to focus on challenges that are different with different measurements for character. Right now, as Covid-19 challenges the medical system, and threatens elements of our community, we have ideological battles raging on what works and what doesn’t. What’s more important; safety vs survivability, responsibility/self-reliance vs government overreach, and on and on……
There is an opinion for every issue that, today, gets shared on social media - and the now professional social media, Cable News. The old days of trusting news agencies to give us equal and balanced views from a community perspective are gone, drowned out by national issues and personal opinion that can be shared world wide. This is our character challenge, can we rise above our differences that are routinely expressed internationally, in many cases, in 280 characters or less, and find a way to work together? The threat is real. As of December 7, 2020, Lee County has had a total of Total, since March ,of 314 (with 51 probable) Covid positive tests. Currently there are 105 active cases with 193 who have recovered. 16 are deceased with Covid listed as a contributing factor. As a community challenged, we have to ask ourselves “What are we willing to do to help protect our neighbors?” And remember, the drug problems are still very much present and may be growing along with other medical emergencies. We also have to protect small businesses and support them, because we want them here for us in good times and bad. We want our community to grow and become more prosperous as well. I believe we can find a way to come together even more so than we are currently, and come out of this a stronger.
Some good news came in this week. We received $20,000 in emergency road aid funding to offset the costs of repairs to White Ash Road and have applied for, and should receive, about $85,000 in additional CARES money. As Covid has raced through the County work force, the department heads and staff have answered every call, put in overtime, and took on additional jobs without complaint. Everyone is a solid professional with the well being of the community at the heart of all their actions. Late last week I had a chance to join Judge Stiltner of Menefee County, Judge Anderson of Powell County and meet the new director of Shaping our Appalachian Region, Colby Hall, and his staff. They wanted to learn more about the inter-county efforts to develop a regional tourism plan with the Red River Economic Development Board. SOAR has come a long way since it’s inception in 2014.
Back then it was an idea with a staff of three. Now it is greasing the wheels to develop regional initiatives with a new director and a staff of 13. They were impressed with the way our counties came together with business and local government to move this initiative forward and will assist any way possible. Personnel from Lee County’s Tri-Community Fire Dept. Search and Rescue and Emergency Management Dept, received thanks this weekend from Wolfe County Search and Rescue for assisting with a search for a local man that, unfortunately, ended as a body recovery. The call never goes out without many volunteers in our community answering it. I thank them all. Just a reminder, with the holiday season here, Lee County Solid Waste will pick up extra bags that are properly secured until January 01, but bulk trash still has to be scheduled for pick up and you can get more information from Solid Waste at 606-464-4107.
Don’t forget the Fiscal Court Meeting This Thursday at 6 p.m. it will be conducted on Zoom and streamed on the lee_county_kentucky_government facebook page. Join us. If you would like to join on Zoom, please request that in an email to leekyjudge@gmail.com. But you can just go to the facebook page to follow and ask questions, which we will answer after the meeting.
Tentative discussions are the New Code of Ethics, The Hope Station, and Recreation Center. We’ve got this Lee County.
