There is an old adage that goes something like this, “When the days grow longer, the winter grows stronger!” And that seems to be exactly what has gone on over the last month. Rain, snow, ice, sleet, frigid temperatures and now the thaw. Every gravel road in the county is sprouting pot holes and gully’s are being cut wherever there is a chance for water to run. There are so many streams, creeks, branches, and run offs that the road crews are going from crisis to crisis.
Last weekend an existing break on Evelyn Road got much worse and the road is limited to one lane of traffic. Luckily, the break was already assigned a FEMA number and we are able to get workers on the job. Work is scheduled to begin this week. Keep in mind that we have to pay for the work up front, and FEMA reimburses the County for 75% of the cost. By using the county labor force for as much work as possible, we can use their time and our equipment as our “in kind” contribution to the over all cost.
I would love to tell you that once the work is done, FEMA gives us our money, but truth be told, sometimes is takes months and years to get reimbursed. We are still getting paid back from jobs done in 2015. There isn’t a lot of rhyme or reason to when the money gets back, but we do keep reminding Kentucky Emergency Management, the grant recipient from FEMA, that then sub-grants the money to the Counties, we need to have reimbursement money coming more quickly.
So far, the EZ-patch system is working as a patch to blacktop pot holes. It has stood up to plowing and weather admirably. So far we have put bout 41 tons down at about $100 a ton, and are moving to set up a program where we can patch roads using the Total Patch system and get even greater patching coverage at $50 a ton.
One issue that has been coming up with the thaw is that people want gravel. We are working to get to the most impacted roads, but it is important to remember our truck weigh about 80 tons and can dig into soft roads, potentially doing more damage than the gravel can repair. This is one of the reasons we don’t routinely plow gravel roads when it snows. There is more damage done than benefits to the road. Please be patient as we have to wait for things to dry up.
If a road in impassable; however, emergency work will be done to ensure Emergency Services can get to residents. Just let us know by calling the office or 911.
On the EMS front, the team completed a grant application for two Lucas Devices, one for each truck. For those who don’t know what that is, it is an automatic CPR machine. They were awarded the 100%, no match required, grant of about $35,000 which will cost local tax payers nothing and dramatically increase the capabilities of our local ambulance service.
Don’t forget the February, Regular meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. The tentative agenda is still pretty open. It will be on the second floor of the Lee County Courthouse and streamed on Facebook.
A recent call from a reporter asking about “gypsy wells” in Lee County seems to indicate renewed interest in capping old wells in Lee County. We will be working with Kentucky River Area Development District to see if there is grant money out there to help clean up and reclaim old oil fields correctly. Currently there are several groups in the area already working on clean up and we will see if we can expand on that. As our land become more attractive to investors, it is important we continue to be proactive in our clean up of historic industrial sites and remain engaged stewards of the land.
Grants we continue to work on include an economic development grant to help with the development of Beattyville Elementary, and Dept of Justice Grants for Self-Contained Breathing units or communication system for local firefighters, and a USDA grant to replace an aging ambulance. Even though we don’t get many of the grants we apply for, we continue to apply. Persistence is often one of the elements looked at by granting agencies.
Yesterday, there was a high-speed chase that wound its way from Estill, to Powell, to Lee and finally Owsley, as a distressed man was contemplating suicide. Local and state, paid and volunteer, law enforcement personnel responded in fearless fashion as they stayed with the individual. More importantly, to me, is that the entire county, including the school system was able to take action to mitigate opportunities where this distraught individual could hurt others. Thanks to constant communication and coordination by all involved, including 911 dispatchers, no one was injured and no lives were lost as the chase came to a peaceful conclusion near Booneville. Well done to all.
As we approach the one-year anniversary of our historic flood, I reflect on how our community came together and how selfless so many volunteers were, along with the many agencies that provided food, shelter, funds, and hope. It reminds me that we have many challenges as a community, but as long as we work together and through our differences, we’ve got this Lee County
