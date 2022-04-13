Winter, Spring, Winter, Spring…..the temperature is rising and falling as fast as a yo-yo. But all in all, it is turning out to be a fairly mellow time and April Showers are bringing May Flowers……unless April Frost kills them.
A big shout out to the 911 Dispatchers during National Safety Telecommunicator Week. This group of selfless individuals are always the first voice on the phone when you call for help. They are the eye of the storm guiding first responders to help in all kinds of weather with critical information always ready to call in new assets. Thank you for your incredible service and steadfast commitment to Lee County.
We have Road Crews and contractors working across every district as we continue to recover from millions in damage to roads from the flood and several flash floods over the last year. The good news is that the Angie Williams, Jon Allen Team has stayed on top of the FEMA programs and as of Monday, we have received word FEMA has obligated over $600,000 to compensate Lee County for work completed and being done. This money, coupled with previous money we have received for the 2020 flood event and from events as old as 2015, before this administration came into office, means we have received over a million dollars to help bring roads up to snuff.
There are other road repairs that have been and are being funded with Natural Resource Funds, Kentucky Emergency Funds, Kentucky Governor Discretionary Funds, Bridge Repair and Flex Funds. The ability to tap into these various funds and track completion is made possible by the incredible skills of coordination and follow-up demonstrated daily by Deputy Judge Pam Barrett and hard work of Kevin McIntosh and the Road Dept.
Many thanks to Middle Kentucky Community Action for starting back the “INTERAGENCY MEETINGS”., which were slowed during Covid. For those who don’t know, Middle Kentucky hosts these meetings every few months for the broad group of government, semi-government, nonprofit and faith-based groups to sit down for about an hour to discuss their programs and find ways to work together.
Vickie Charles, Lee County Facilities Coordinator, and her staff, are working on changing out all the fluorescent bulbs in the Courthouse and other County Buildings in order to create even greater cost savings on electric usage. Over three years, aggressive management of the electric accounts and electric conservation practices has saved Lee County Tax payers hundreds of dollars each month on electric bills. Charles and her crew of Tim Johnson, Larry Ross and many WIOA workers have been critical to these savings and keeping the Courthouse sanitized during the Covid era.
Solid Waste has all the dumpsters back in service and wait times should be at a minimum, if you need a dumpster. Call 464-4107 to schedule one. The Spring Clean up for 2022 will be Friday and Saturday 22-23 April. No tires or hazardous material will be accepted at this time, but call Solid waste for more guidance if necessary.
EMS Personnel are not only there in many of our most challenging personal times, but Paramedic Trish Cole is being interviewed on a National Podcast this week, because of her and our EMS team’s contribution to drug awareness and response programs. I know she will represent the Service and Lee County with pride and professionalism.
EMA Director, Jon Allen, will be representing Lee County on a University of Kentucky Panel to discuss recovering from a flood. Lee County Volunteers and EMA, EMS, Law Enforcement, Road Crews and Administrative Staff, responded like gang busters during the flood and after, which has been instrumental in us dealing with the emergency and expediting funds to keep the county as much out of debt as possible.
As May comes approaches, as long as emergency repairs remain manageable, the Road Crews will be working on County Maintained Grave Yard Roads, as much as possible in preparation for Memorial Day. If you want to know if your grave yard road is in the county system, and all aren’t, you can sign on to this link and type in your road name to see. https://maps.kytc.ky.gov/localroads/. If you have any questions, and no system is perfect, feel free to call my office to discuss it. As Good Friday and Easter approach, the most holy time of the Christian Calendar, I hope all have a joyous and blessed time and as we remember the birth of our faith, remember to give thanks for the many blessings we have enjoyed as a community. Happy Easter!
