Winter isn’t quite ready to let us go yet. March definitely came in like a lion. Can’t wait for the lamb side to kick in. Road crews were out last week and this weekend cutting fallen trees out of roads, plowing, and salting roads as a winter freight train came through our area. My thanks to this bunch of guys who always respond when the weather challenges them.
Last week also saw a dramatic rise in over doses in Lee County. Since the beginning of March there have been 13 overdoses that has required EMS response and four deaths in our county. To quote one of our first responders, “There’s some bad stuff out there”. The deaths were two men and two women, and these were long term addicts for the most part.
If there ever was a time to encourage friends and family to seek help, now is a time when the dangers of drug abuse are all to evident from a local perspective. My deepest condolences to families who have lost parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, and children to this plague that has devastated our County, State, and Nation.
It is now easier than ever to get help for those who want it, and with many work programs through Middle Kentucky Community Action Program, treatment programs through UNITE, the Local Health Department, and counseling programs with the University of Kentucky, and Kentucky River Community Care, treatment and continuing support has become the primary focus on addressing addiction.
A recent addition to the battle is “The Hub”. Local manager, JoAnn Vanzant, working at the local Health Department, is managing a program designed to break down any and all barriers limiting an individual from being sober and self-sufficient.
Established in February of 2022, since opening, the hub outreach has assisted 53 and used the opportunity to discuss treatment and other services. They have helped 17 enter long term residential treatment or intensive out patient treatment. Four were assisted with food boxes. Two families were assisted in making cases to use Casey’s Law to get loved ones into treatment. They have established a 12-step Celebrate Recovery Group and eight attended the first meeting on March 08.
This group will meet weekly on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and is for anyone struggling with grief, divorce, co-dependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, alcoholism. Call Ms. Vanzant at 606-261-6483 for more information about “Hub” programs.
The anti-substance abuse efforts are monitored and helped by a regional Substance Abuse Quick Reaction Team, of which Lee County is a participant.
With the opioid settlement agreed to recently, over the next few years, Lee County expects to get several thousands of dollars each year to help combat substance abuse in all it’s forms. Help is out there and will be for a while. The best place to start is by calling Ms. Vanzant.
Lee County is also applying for a Drug Free Community Grant with a tentative plan to use it to upgrade the Happy Top Community Center and athletic fields to give young people more to do. This is a grant that bring $125,000 a year, for five years into the community to provide resources to minimize the dangerous attraction of the drug culture.
Lee County is also working with local business owners, State and Federal Officials to apply for a grant to cap old oil wells. With thousands of them in Lee County and many potentially being incorrectly capped, there is a potential environmental problem waiting to literally percolate to the surface. We hope to identify funding to address this potential future problem.
As we negotiate through several disasters that we have experienced over the last year, including a flood, which we have been able to get FEMA support for, and two Flash Floods, that we didn’t get FEMA support for, we have tapped into many sources of funding to help off set the cost to tax payers, but none of that money comes for free.
Here is an example. There is a break on Todds’ Road. FEMA inspectors came in and worked with us and agreed the cost to repair was $76,575.21. FEMA will only pay for 75% of that repair cost AFTER the repair is completed. So they will pay $57,431.41 of the total cost. Kentucky Emergency Management will pay an additional 13% of the cost, $9,954.77.
This leaves 12%, $9,189.02, for Lee County to pay. Of course, we identify the problem and start the process, but have to pay contractors and or material for road crews to use immediately, and then wait for repayment. Sometimes it takes years for the repayment to happen. This creates cash flow issues and a debt burden on Lee County.
If we use other sources like the Kentucky Emergency Fund, or Kentucky Bridge fund, the time lines for payment are shorter, but Lee County is responsible for 20% of the cost to Kentucky’s 80%. IF the Todd’s Rd. repair was a repair approved by the state for funding from one of its funds, Lee County’s cost would be $15,315.04. Sometimes we can get them to give us part of the money up front to help, but most often we have to pay the bills then submit them for repayment.
The repayment consideration doesn’t even take into account the long process to deal with multiple inspectors who are constantly changing and reporting to their bosses in Washington, just to get to a point where we all agree and submit the project for approval. It takes constant vigilance to stay on top of the issues as we compete with 119 other counties in Kentucky and 3,000 counties in the nation for attention.
I kid you not, we have been told there is a check ready to send us for a FEMA project, from 2015. We are still waiting and calling three months after we were assured everything was ready to pay us.
On the bright side, we have submitted over $700,000 for FEMA repayment from the Flood as of last week.
We are living in a fast-changing world and it can get overwhelming at time, but as long as we work together, we’ve got this Lee County.
