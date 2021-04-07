I think the best way to describe the last year is Apocalyptic. First, we had a worldwide plague, then county crippling ice, followed by historic flooding and now fire. Let’s not forget those locusts coming in June.
We can accept the blows just keep coming and moan our losses, or we can look at this as a time of historical challenges and historical opportunities. That’s how our ancestor’s saw things and carved this community out of the steep cliffs and river valleys.
I know this seems like the “same song, next verse”, but we can truly be thankful for the strong and dedicated core of professionals who daily volunteer to answer every disaster and are there to pack us out of flooded or burning homes, who stay on the scene looking for loved ones long after events are out of the news, who work with utility companies, state agencies, nonprofits, and private industry to plan for anticipated disasters and create flexible and comprehensive programs to minimize the impact on the community and individuals. They are here when the cameras flash and still here long after the story moves on.
And it’s not just the volunteers, but the EMS, 911 and law enforcement personnel who never waver when it comes to ensuring the best care is provided whenever one of us is in need. They are the last hope for many of us in some of our darkest times, and they answer that challenge daily.
So, where are we now. We have 81 businesses still recovering. Some like HR Block and Feral Gas have moved out of the flood zone to West Beattyville. Some like Los Two Brothers have opened the doors again on Main Street. Jack’s IGA, with that extra few feet of clearance, had minimal impact and opened within days of the flood waters receding. The same can be said for the old health department, which was built after the flood of 1957 with flood levels taken into consideration.
Tens of thousands of dollars in construction supplies are coming into the area and hundreds of thousands of dollars will go a long way to helping small businesses and those displaced from homes to get back on their feet. There are two funds. The Fund to help small businesses is managed by the Downtown Beattyville Alliance and the Fund to Help homeowners is managed by the Beattyville/Lee County Kiwanis Club.
To learn more about the small business fund, contact Teresa Mays, the Beattyville Mainstreet Manager. To learn more about the homeowners’ fund, contact Tara Caldwell or the Judge Executive’s Office. Both funds are collecting applications to ensure the money gets distributed fairly. The Appalachian Kentucky Foundation approved 15 local businesses for $5,000 grants at last report.
At the Courthouse, we are still running on one power panel with extension cords running all over, but most offices are open and operational. The emergency panel has breakers that are on back order, but we will get back up to full operation as soon as possible. Immediately after the flood, there was conflicting information on how we could legally bet back online since many of our main power panels were completely submerged under water. Based on that, I made the call to set up an emergency panel and move the panels, located in the basement of the courthouse to above the flood plain. This, at the time and still, seems to be the best course of action to ensure the Courthouse is not knocked off-line by future flooding. It will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take more time, but by doing it right, we can offset cost with Federal and State Emergency funds and be better prepared for future events.
Based on the last two years of rainfall, I believe the current weather patterns will continue to create flooding in lower parts of town and the panels were in the lowest part of the courthouse. For the same reason, I believe we ought to develop a plan to move the ambulance service to the Beattyville/Lee County Fire Dept.
We have been challenged, there is no argument of that. But before these current challenges, we had the challenge of the opioid epidemic, which continues to grow. I see the jail reports every month and see many of the same names over and over as our efforts to battle this scourge have resulted in few victories and many fights to a draw, but there are too many fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters who grew up as friends and neighbors still struggling in our community that we need to help get back to being contributing members. Luckily, we are part of a class action suit against the producers and distributors of opioid products that could result in us getting several hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution, but it will be spread out over almost two decades. It is not a windfall, but it is more money to fund efforts to remove the plague from our community.
Some big projects I will need community and Fiscal Court help on are to: purchase Beattyville Elementary from the School Board and develop either an apartment complex or a mixture retail space, apartment complex space. I am applying for an Appalachian Regional Commission POWER grant of 1.5 million to fund the program, but to begin, I need an engineering/architectural plan to include in the grant (cost about $15,000) and must get control of the property to make the proposal more attractive to those giving the grant. There is an investor who offered, simply to help the community, to donate $150,000 of the purchase price if the City or County would develop the property. I propose the two entities partner and split the remaining $200,0000 cost and set up an economic development board to develop the property. It is this kind of multi-government, public and private partnership that grant programs love to support.
There will never be a better time to win this kind of grant. We have been flood ravaged and had many people displaced. The school was minimally impacted by the flood and this project will create much needed housing and retail space for economic development.
I also propose we use the two or so acres the county still owns at the Industrial park to put in a few trailer pads with water, sewar, electricity and high-speed internet and sell them to people who want to put in trailers or manufactured housing.
b I believe we can also approach the Extension service and come up with a plan to use part of the 10 acres the last Fiscal Court donated to them to create a similar neighborhood of prepared spaces for people to put trailers or homes. This will accomplish two things; move homes out of the flood plain and create more affordable, taxable property for starter homes and community development.
The world is changing more quickly than any time in recent history. Our Internet footprint is growing and will grow even faster with all this federal money coming into the area. We see money coming in to increase water lines and sewage systems. We must be aggressive and focused on where we want to be and spend our time and resources to get there.
It doesn’t matter what I think if the community doesn’t support it. Your magistrates represent you. They need to know what direction you want this County to go in. We are still waiting on receiving our first of the 1.3 million in Covid Money and final guidance on how it can be used. The ice storm has been declared an emergency by President Biden and FEMA has been looking at roads. The flood has not yet been declared, but I expect to be, by President Biden, and that is when we will see just how much homeowners can benefit from the Individual Assistance program. Don’t forget to save every receipt and picture. Nothing can make things the way they were, but this could help to make things better in the future.
I truly believe we can come together to forge a brighter future if we continue to battle through our differences and create a plan we all can support. We’ve got this Lee County.
