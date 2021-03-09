Courthouse Comments

By: Lee Co Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr
Today it dawned, clear, sunny, and cold. After a week of freezing, icy weather last week, any break we caught by warm weather was quickly dashed when the rains began last week went from being an annoyance to a historic flood that destroyed many homes in our community and displaced scores of people on Sunday. As always, the Lee County Fire Departments, Beattyville, and Lee County Workers answered the call to at first fight the rising water, then shifting gears to save people and property when the waters could not be stopped. They were joined by other community members with boats, pumps, and equipment to help those who were trapped and could not help themselves. They proved again, as they always do, we may fuss at each other periodically, but when the chips are down for any of us. We all become neighbors and look out for each other.
I truly wish there was something I could say to make the devastation go away, but I can’t. I can say we have received scores of groups and people who have offered to help with everything from clean up to providing food, temporary shelter, and clothing. We will work to help any way we can to make it easier to move forward. There is nothing that can replace many of the things and memories that have been taken from you by this flood, but your neighbors all want to help you deal with the loss and create the opportunity for a happier, secure future.
The Road Department and Solid Waste came through completely intact.
The Ambulance Service lost some supplies, but all the ambulances made it to higher ground fully stocked and some of the supplies were moved before flood waters forced us to evacuate the Ambulance Bay. The Coroner got all records to higher ground. The basement area of the Courthouse was completely flooded, and many records will be lost. The first floor and above was untouched by the flood. We will be closed though until we can assess the damage to electrical and phone panels in the basement and can safely restore power to the building. We will set up a temporary Judge’s office at the 911 center to provide services.
The Senior Citizens Center was flooded and as soon as we can access it, we will determine the extent of damage and let you know when it will be open.
The local post mistress is working hard to find a place to have a temporary post office open before the end of the week.
The local schools have provided emergency transportation and offered incredible amounts of help from search and rescue to providing facilities.
Local churches and veterans’ groups are offering to collect and distribute food clothing and provide shelter if necessary.
If you want to donate time, money, or material to aid with relief. Call Pamela Barrett at 606-560-0721.
If you have a need for help with food, water, clothes, or temporary shelter, call that number as well.
Senators McConnell, Paul, and Congressman Roger’s offices have all reached out to offer their help along with Governor Beshear through the Department of Local Government. We have received calls from several county Judges as well to offer help with equipment and manpower as well.
These are going to be challenging times for us all, and incredibly, heartbreakingly and challenging for some. For those, this has been a tragedy, but know that your family, neighbors, and officials from local to federal offices all around you are here to help. We’ve got this Lee County.
