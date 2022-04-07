Last weeks the constant wind tested our local volunteer firefighters who worked for almost 24 hours with forest service personnel battling what turned out to be a wild fire that consumed approximately 650 acres. As they always do, they put their lives at risk and rush toward danger to save those in need. We owe them a great debt of gratitude.
Many don’t know this, but their presence and constant efforts to meet all state fire inspection criteria has significantly cut homeowner insurance costs for many in Lee County. They aren’t just neighbors and heroes, but good for our personal bottom line.
Last Thursday there was a special meeting of the Fiscal Court called to clean up some paperwork to move money around. The Lee County Fiscal Court previously approved going out for a loan of $400,000 to improve cash flow as we complete FEMA, Emergency Road Fund, and Natural Resource Fund work that will be reimbursed.
There is a requirement to pass an ordinance to get that money. A first reading was accomplished so we can do the second reading during the regularly scheduled meeting on April 14, We did the same thing for budget amendment #4 to add $930,208 in revenue added to the budget and show how the $930,208 will be spent. The second reading for both of these ordinances will be during the Regularly scheduled meeting of the Fiscal Court.
The Fiscal Court also approved of the use of the ARPA money for payroll by approving the ARPA expenditure form to transfer $167,551. The Fiscal Court also passed a resolution to use the last of our single county coal severance money that sat idle for several years to pay for the Asphalt Emulsion Tank project which will allow Lee and Owsley Counties to work together to do more asphalt patching with county labor. This fund contained $41,857. Treasurer, Pearl Spencer also presented, for the record, the budget for the Three Forks Regional Jail. The jail is run by a separate board, but the Fiscal Court is required to be aware of the budget. The budget for 2022-2023 for Lee County’s support of the regional jail is $413, 126.00. All transfers were approved by the Fiscal Court unanimously.
I know I spoke about this last week, but as we prepare for the picnic shelter and park openings on May 01, I’d like to remind all that we have had some serious vandalism, particularly at the Heidelberg Park, that not only cost the tax payers money, but keeps the park from being available to the rest of the community. Please remember the parks should be left clean and ready for the next visitor. Prior to May 01, if you would like to reserve a shelter and have bathrooms open, you can do so by calling Vickie at 606-464-4100.
From the Solid Waste Department, the Spring Cleanup is scheduled for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 2022. The land fill will be open and crews will be standing by to help offload solid waste brought in. We are currently trying to find a way to take tires during the turn in. Please watch the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook Page for more information on the cleanup.
This Wednesday, the local weather service is predicting high winds again. Please be cautious if traveling. During last week’s winds, County crews were out and cleared over 20 trees out of road ways. They often come in early and go home late to answer these calls. And they come in 24/7. They are quite a crew.
I had a long conversation yesterday with PRTC regarding use for federal money that is in the pipeline called Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD), which comes to $42.5 billion in funding to expand broadband. No one knows yet how the money will get to Kentucky or when it will be available to local communities, but we are discussing this money along with the approximately $500 million that has already been approved for Kentucky use. Working with our broadband partners across the state helps us prepare for opportunities when they become available.
The Spay and Neuter program is no longer accepting applications, we have spent, $5,300 and spayed or neutered 65 animals. This program is made possible by a Kentucky Department of agriculture Grant of $1,250 that was matched with, owner cost sharing, local funds, and discounts offered by participating veterinarians. Deputy Judge Pam Barrett managed it and helped many navigate through the process. Our community is safer for this program.
There are many changes coming our way as high-speed internet continues expanding in the county and the New Road races to completion, with the next segment being planned. It is an exciting, and sometime frightening time, to be in Lee County. I see many new businesses opening, old businesses returning, more young people being taking charge, new investors looking at our area, and more people with no connection to the community joining us on this adventure by buying property and moving here. There is a new era with great hope for the future. The challenges have been real, but so have our victories. We’ve got this Lee County.
By LC Judge Exec Caudill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.