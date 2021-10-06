Driving around town yesterday, the pumpkins, gourds, bales of hay, and corn stalks were arrayed in all their Autumn glory. Lee County’s major celebration of the changing of the seasons from Summer to Fall, the Woolly Worm Festival, is racing toward us and the weekend of October 22-24 will be the 34th year of celebration. The city and county are building to a merry making frenzy, but the event doesn’t “just happen” and despite what many believe, this is not a Beattyville or Lee County government driven event.
It is operated by a completely different group of people, “The Woolly Worm Committee” that raises the money, gets the insurance, handles the booth rentals, get’s electricity, and coordinates with all state and local agencies to provide the safest festival for everyone. They begin working and planning on the next year’s festival, the day after the current year’s festival ends and in these final weeks before the Woolly Worm becomes the hero for a weekend, you can always see committee members hard at work, day and night, seven days a week, putting the final touches on creating the perfect atmosphere to celebrate. They do this because they love Lee County and feel this festival is part of who we are as a community. I’d like to thank them for their hard work and dedication, many have been doing this for decades. Lee County is richer for your sacrifices and effort to make this celebration of our culture and the seasons something magical.
We had a special session of the Lee County Fiscal Court last night to sign a resolution to allow Compass Municipal to assist in our management of our American Rescue Plan (ARPA) grant of roughly 1.4 million dollars. This money is unique since it came straight to the county from the Treasury Department and does not go through a state agency like the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, or Department of Local Government. It isn’t money that we have to have matching funds for, unlike FEMA money where the local government has to come up with 12% of the total cost of any repairs out of local taxes, or Kentucky Emergency Management money where we have to come up with 20% of the total cost of repairs.
And often, we have to wait…….sometimes years……for FEMA money to get reimbursed, after we have paid for the work and material. A few weeks ago we received about $40,000 for work done in 2015 and there is still money due us. Luckily with aggressive tracking of expenditures and growing expertise by Assistant Treasurer Angie Williams and EMA Director Jon Allen at using FEMA’s new computer-based portal, turnaround times have significantly been reduced. With Road Supervisor, Kevin McIntosh’s road crews doing as much of the work as absolutely possible and contractors like Mudcat understanding the need for the county to do as much of the work as possible for cost savings, we are fixing an incredible number of large slips that threatened to close major thoroughfares, and Deputy Judge, Pamela Barrett, following up with phone calls and emails to state and federal agencies, we have been able to offset some very serious impacts on our infrastructure since the Spring Flood in March and a couple of flash floods in June and July.
Anyway, back to ARPA: this money does come with strings attached. There are specific things it can be used for; which I have discussed in previous columns, and fixing roads isn’t one of the things that we can apply it directly to, but we can reimburse covid costs that came out of the General Fund with it, and may be able to reprogram money to work on roads, by replacing the money we spent on Covid. The Fiscal Court will keep you informed via Face Book and in this column.
The Fiscal Court Did approve the County Judge to negotiate an agreement, up to $150,000 with Beattyville Water to work on emergency repairs to the Water Distribution system……one of the things the ARPA money can be directly applied to. It may come in less if funding is found from other sources, but the emergency nature of some of the current problems required rapid action according to members of Fiscal Court.
For those wondering what is going on with Blaines Branch. Today, the road crew and contractor will begin work on the most dangerous and critical break to stabilize the road. We are fixing that with Kentucky Emergency Management money, which requires a 20% match from the County. We are holding off on three other breaks, which are serious, but not critical to safety, and black topping, to see if the Department of Natural Resource (NRCS) will pay 100% of the repairs. NRCS has already approved the repairs, but funding is being held up as the folks in DC negotiate the budget. I know the road is rough, but we haven’t been able to find anyone that will do black topping before next Spring and by waiting we can save tens of thousands of dollars for repairs.
Over the last couple of months, we have been working to find someone who will come in this Fall to blacktop but haven’t found anyone yet, and time is running out before winter arrives. We have around $192,000 in Flex Fund money from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This is a no match required from the county grant we get annually to repair blacktopped roads. We have identified about $750,000 in repairs. The Fiscal Court prioritized the following roads as critical and it is where the Flex Funds will be applied, but the remainder will be funded if we can reprogram money from other sources: Wide Creek, Bull Mountain, Hogan,
The world had had some great challenges the last couple of years and we have had some historic events in Lee County that have tested us as individuals and a community. Yet, we continue on. It is what our forefathers/mothers did and what future generations will do. Will we pass to them the bounty that was passed to us? It is up to us to decide.
As we face the trials thrown at us by Mother Nature in the forms of weather and disease, let’s not forget to look at the changes that are happening to Lee County as our industry and population changes. According to the 2010 and 2020 census, we have lost about 500 of our population, leaving us with a little over 7300 people, yet this year we sent out 66 more tax bills than were sent out last year.
We are seeing historic rises in people breaking up large farms into smaller tracks and people paying premium prices for property. For the first time in many people’s memories, the value of property is going up and tax rates are coming down. Our community is changing, and for most of the people here, for the better. Higher property values create more options if selling, or selling part of the property, is necessary.
I know it seems like a lot is going on, and a lot is going on, but no more than our forebears faced during changes in industry and previous pandemics. We come from fine stock. We’ve got this Lee County.
