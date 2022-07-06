I hope everyone had a pleasant 4 th of July. Touring the festivities, it looked like hundreds spent the day enjoying themselves. I apologize that the Splash Park wasn’t open, but a weekend lightening strike appears to have fried a chemical balancing board in the computer. Until we have that resolved, we will have the Splash Park closed.
There has also been some vandalism on one of the motion sensors at the Splash Park as well. The sensors detect motion and if someone isn’t playing, shuts off the water. This is a continuation of problems we have had, particularly at Heidelberg Park. Vandals are ruining the parks for everyone.
From destroyed bathrooms to needles found in bathrooms and playing areas, the cost to keeping parks open is very large, and we are always playing catch up. If you know of anyone vandalizing parks, please report it to Law Enforcement.
First Responders had a busy week last week with two babies being delivered in the back of ambulances
and two dogs being rescued from wells. The solid professionals of the EMS service continue to provide
unparalleled care for our community and the volunteer firefighters and search and rescue teams still
answer every tone. Many thanks to this group and the participants at the 4 th of July celebration, as
there only incidents were a few minor burns from overzealous, sparkler users.
Once we get final clearance to work from the Kentucky Dept. of Water, we will start to finish up work on Blaines Branch and we are currently trying to get funding to put a bridge in to replace the culvert at the Weeping Willow/Blaines Branch intersection. That area has been particularly hard hit with the increase in rainfall over the last few years. Keeping the flow moving will help protect both roads. I know this has been a long time coming, but we are exploiting every funding source to get work done throughout the county and some funding, like Natural Resource funding, won’t allow work until their engineers approve all aspects of the repair and are on scene. Being near a water shed area only makes the issue more complex as we navigate the labyrinth of Kentucky Water, and Core of Engineers paper
work. Angie Williams, Jon Allen, and Pam Barrett work diligently to keep the funds flowing to get the work done across multiple state and federal agencies.
As Summer heat builds, I am reminded of the “dog days of summer” and this makes me think about
the many dogs and cats in our community that are almost feral. We, as pet owners have a responsibility to care for our pets and minimize the impact of those pets on our neighbors. All too often, we don’t pay attention until an unwanted pet becomes a problem for us. Hundreds of dogs and cats have been taken to the Estill County Shelter by the Animal Control Officer, and every shelter is full around the state. I am seeing litters of puppies and kittens across the county and receiving more calls for Animal Control. This costs every tax payer more.
We just recently finished a spay it forward program that spayed or neutered 66 animals and are seeking a grant to do it again, but we all have a responsibility to take care of our animals, even while we wait for more funding.
