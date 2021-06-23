As I am writing this a fast-moving storm is racing through the area with high winds and steady rain fall. I am going to be honest, every time this happens, and it did this last weekend as well, I am watching the weather on my computer, listening for alarms. It looks like this one is shifting northerly which to me means we won’t have the entire Kentucky River Basin filling up with water all at once. The hard, driving rain in this storm has settle to a drizzle and the winds are dying. I am not ready yet to say we dodged another bullet, but I am feeling a little more relaxed.
After last week’s flood that hammered Fred Brandenburg, Blaines Branch, Wide Creek, and Willow Creek Rds., we discovered that FEMA money would not be available, so we have worked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 10, the Kentucky River Area Development District, Representative Wesley, and Senator Stivers, the Department of Local Government, and the Governor’s Office, to make our case for flash flood relief and believe we will receive Kentucky Emergency Road aid money. Unlike FEMA money which only requires a 12.5% match on funds, this will require a 20% match. The good thing is that we have had a great deal of the work done by County workers, so this will count toward the “matching funds”. And they have responded, as they always do, with inexhaustible drive to get roads open so people can get from home to work safely. Emergency responders and utilities can all get access to every Lee Countian.
Regarding Lion Apparel, there has been no official announcement made as to whether they will be reopening, but Mayor Jackson, Kentucky River Area Development District, EKCEP, the Cabinet for Economic Development and I have been on the phone, writing, and emailing everyone to see if there are any negative issues regarding the Kentucky Finance Authority approving a plan to provide incentives. We will have some word on this, this week. Keep those fingers crossed.
We have had a bit of a realignment in the Fiscal Court. Solid Waste Operations have been moved under the control of the Road Department. If you are having problems with pick-ups or have questions regarding operations, you now call, 606-464-4135. For billing questions, or to rent dumpsters, still call, 606-464-4107, or you can always call the Judges Office, 606-464-4100.
I have received many calls regarding the splash park and we are working to open it on July 04, 2021. We will be operating at normal times without restrictions. After checking, then checking again, there are no “extra” requirements to follow because of Covid. We will not need an attendant to be present to monitor operations.
We are wrapping up the Fiscal Year at the end of June. And will have the second reading of the Budget on Thursday, June 24, 2012 at the Happy Top Classroom, at 4 p.m. For 2021/2022. It is the only item on the agenda and the meeting will be on Facebook. If you would like a copy of the budget, please contact me at leekyjudge@gmail.com and one will be scanned and forwarded to you, or you can pick one up in the office, after it is approved.
We have finally had three people volunteer to be on the Ethics Commission, and they will be sworn in this week. They are Michelle McQuiston, Tara Caldwell, and Jimmy Goodman. I truly appreciate their desire to contribute to the community and provide a critical extra eye to examine government decisions.
The Chamber of Commerce met again today for the first time since February of 2019 and decided to not charge the annual fee to register for this year. The Chamber meets the third Monday of every month at noon for lunch to discuss issues in the community that impact businesses. If you would like to participate, contact Don Begley on Main Street and ask for a form to join the Chamber.
FEMA was in town last week for three days to help people with Individual Assistance paperwork, and many who had problems were able to get them resolved and at last count, over $100,000 was released to people who had been turned down for paperwork discrepancies. This is in addition to those who had already received money. Many thanks to Deputy EMA Director, and volunteer, Tara Caldwell, for being on top of each individual issue and helping local people impacted by the flood and FEMA solve the problems.
Over the last several months, I have been sharing the stories of those who have been out in the field, fixing roads, picking up trash, and carrying out rescues. I have recounted how the EMS service, the always ready animal control officer, and 911 operators coordinate responses, but behind these groups are ladies who make sure every I is dotted, and T is crossed. They are Pearl Spencer, the part time treasurer whose decades of experience make her invaluable at double crunching the numbers and providing insight on policies.
Pamela Barret, the Deputy Judge, whose kind voice and meticulous attention to every detail not only makes her a great asset for the community when they call in, but a human tickler file who constantly ensures paperwork is done in a timely fashion and the agencies we are dealing with respond. Betty Sebastian, who has returned part time to help get 911 Dispatch back up to speed after many dispatchers found better positions elsewhere. Her experience and skill coupled with new part-time 911 Coordinator, Kyle Cook have made incredible improvements to data bases and Dispatcher training.
Vickie Charles, the facilities coordinator has taken the bull by the horns and set new standards for park maintenance, building maintenance, and coordination with the Road Department to get the job done. Last, but no least, is Angelia Williams, payroll clerk, Assistant Treasurer, FEMA financial coordinator, and Solid Waste accountant, not to mention journeyman electrician who had extension cords all over the courthouse to get us back open. She has her finger on the pulse of all Fiscal Court Finances. These ladies do it all and make operations the focus for everyone else. What a crew.
I know there are many challenges facing us all, we have to appreciate that we don’t walk in the same pair of shoes but can respect each unique challenge. If we continue to talk to each other, I have no doubt, we’ve got this Lee County.
