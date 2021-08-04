Well the Dog Days of Summer are here and heat and humidity are a daily reminder, but sometimes, like this morning there is a little coolness that makes the fog form in the valleys and remind us that Fall is starting to move this way. It’s been quite a week in Lee County. Covid has reared its head again and has us flirting with being a red zone again.
This will be different than when it appeared last time. The actions to help slow the spread are the same, and they are: wear a mask indoors, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently. I ask everyone to consider getting one of the FREE Covid vaccines to help prepare yourself for this very adaptable and so far unpredictable virus. I absolutely understand your right to not take the vaccine and respect your rights to refuse, but I encourage all to get vaccinated, because I believe it is the less risky thing to do. Whatever your choices, we all have to live life on our terms and we should respect others’ rights to live it on their terms as well.
There has been a lot of concern about the safety of municipal water in the Lee County. Since the periodic “dirty water” has appeared in various homes over the last couple of weeks, the Beattyville Water Department, run by the Beattyville City Council, has sent crews out to flush systems and take water samples. They have also been working closely with the Kentucky Division of Water to ensure every operation is producing safe water for the community. Scores of tests has been submitted for analysis from an independent lab and all have indicated the overall quality of water is safe for use. NO ONE says the DIRTY WATER that comes out of some taps is safe. If it comes out of your sink, please keep a sample and let the water office know at 606-464-5007.
If you would like to know more about the water making process, check with the Beattyville City Council and I am sure they will set up a tour for a group so all can learn more. When it comes to water, we truly are all in the same boat and are equally impacted.
The Animal Control Officer has had to stop picking up cats to transfer to Estill County, because there is a feline flu going around that is deadly. If you have furry, feline friends, please be careful of feral cats for their protection.
We have received over 100 Kirby trash cans recently and have been distributing them throughout the county. They replace the many washed away during the Flash Floods in June and July. I’d like to recognize the solid waste team. They pick up about 3,300 trash cans every week spread across 211 square miles. The Lee County Ordinance limits the number of bags to a maximum of six that have to be in the can, but with the floods and holidays, and Covid, we have relaxed that limit somewhat and pick up extra trash bags regularly.
Sometimes dogs get in the cans and make a mess. Sometimes we make a bit of a mess when picking it up, but we try to rectify the situation when told. Thank you to the folks who help when this happens. We are currently adding about 50 new services a year as people move to the area. This means the collectors have to do more in the same amount of time. I have made the rules more stringent regarding picking up trash near the homes for the elderly and handicapped. A doctor’s order is required and must be submitted to the County Judge Executive Office.
I am telling you all this, because I am telling the collectors that they shouldn’t be going down driveways to pick up a trash can. They aren’t lazy, because that can is just one of a few hundred, they will pick up each day. They are constrained by time and cost. The goal is always to provide the best service possible for the price. We have kept solid waste prices at the same level for years and lowered taxes for the last three. Please be patient and work with us to be as efficient as possible.
The Road Supervisor, Assistant Supervisor, and I met with Heather Watson regarding a plan she devised for the maintenance of the Happy Top Walking Trail. This type of community involvement is critical to us maintaining the habitat while getting the job done. Watson will rally community support to ensure maintenance is done as gently as possible and work with that team and the Road Dept to get them in and out as efficiently as possible. I look forward to this collaboration. As long as we can work through our difference, we’ve got this Lee County.
