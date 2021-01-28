I hope everyone is still above water. This rain that just kept falling yesterday has challenged the road department and Beattyville water department, but all the work they have done over the last couple of years kept a lot of our historic “bad roads” from washing out and the road crews before the rains and after the rains hit the culverts that are regular problems.
This weekend, for the second weekend in a row, Divers from Laurel County and Campbellsville, along with a canine unit from Pike County worked with local search and rescue personnel to search the Kentucky River for Shawn Little who disappeared recently.
There were no new leads developed in this search. The searching will not continue unless new leads develop. Many thanks to the scores of volunteers and professionals that gave of their time to conduct these many searches. One of the blessings of being from Eastern Kentucky is that despite our differences, when neighbors call, neighbors answer, and this counts for those in our community and our neighboring communities. Local Firefighters also responded to a trailer fire on Hwy 708 on Friday. The Resident, Charlie Lutes, was found deceased.
Our small community has seen more than its share of missing people, crime and fires over the last few months. These events challenge us as a community, but time after time, a corps of volunteer firefighters and first responders, rise to the occasion without regard to rain, cold, heat, snow, or time of day. They are always there. As a community member, I thank you all for the sacrifices you make willingly to stand with us all in times of greatest need.
For those who follow and want to be part of bringing high speed internet to all parts of Lee County even faster, Kentucky is participating in a state wide speed test of internet speed regardless of the type of internet, satellite, fixed wireless, copper, or fiber. If you have any kind of service, go to your computer and conduct an upload and download speed test at: ewdc.ky.gov/Initiatives/Pages/KBI.aspx . This information will be sent to a central clearing house to map the areas of Kentucky where more work needs to be done. Please submit your information.
In light of Covid 19, and our desire to keep people informed, many people may believe that local government is not working on other issues. We are. We are currently looking at roads that are currently gravel that we might want to blacktop. We will apply for discretionary funds to add those to the list and have been contacted by our Representative in Frankfort, Bill Wesley, to give him our top three. The ambulance service has completed about 170 runs so far this month and when not involved in Emergency Response, Jon Allen is working with the coroner, Unite, other EMA directors, and Mercy Health in a task force to improve response to drug overdoses and improve programs designed to get those with substance abuse issues into treatment and help them transition back into the workforce. Since January of last year, the health department, Unite and ASAP have held and sponsored several Narcan training sessions to ensure Narcan has been distributed to the community. Narcan is a drug that is used to help those who have overdosed on opioid recover in emergency situations. In the last year, just EMS personnel have had to use Narcan almost 40 times for overdoses. This does not count the times law enforcement, family members, or friends used it.
A unique incident happened last week which surprised and quite honestly disappointed me. A young person unleashed a barrage of profanity laced accusations about the Hope Station, drug abuse, Covid-19, corruption by county officials, and prosecution of the individual and family members by law enforcement. The tirade was so loud, people inside the courthouse heard it and were concerned. Quite frankly, after several minutes of invective, I chose to walk away. Unfortunately the humor of the moment made me laugh which enraged this person further. The issue was further exacerbated by this person threatening legal action in an equally insulting and profane private message on facebook.
This is a person I have had in my home, hired to work, taken out to dinner and counseled on where to go to address medical and legal issues, a person I treated with respect for their service to the nation.
I understand we are all under unique pressures right now, and appreciate that as local government, I am expected to defend my views and the legalities of policies the Fiscal Court has to deal with to community members. I will willingly and even gladly do that, but when insults and profanity in a solid stream are what I am dealing with, then it is not a discussion, rather a tirade that serves no purpose, and calls into question the ability of the person to understand the issues. With regards to the current vaccine status, several thousand vaccines have been administered within the Kentucky River Health District, Governor Beshear reported: “Just last week, we administered the most doses we ever have, including second doses – 93,499 – and vaccinated the most people we ever have with initial doses – 82,511 people,”. How do you get on a list to get the vaccine? You can contact the Lee County Health Center, 606-464-2492, or one of the Regional Hospitals like ARH in Hazard, or Baptist Health in Richmond. They sometimes have more vaccine defrosted and can get down the lists quicker.
Even with the vaccine, it is important to remember, social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing remain the best way to keep from getting the virus. The vaccine may not keep you from transmitting the virus, just make it not as dangerous to you. I know it’s confusing. It confuses the heck out of me, but we will navigate our way through this if we choose to treat each other with respect and understand we are truly in this together.
We’ve got this Lee County.
