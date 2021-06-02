Last week was saying Summer is here, get ready for the heat, then we had it drop into the 40s for a couple of days. The weather is unpredictable, but I do have to say, I did enjoy the cooler weather while working outside over the weekend. Memorial Day 2021 brought back memories of shipmates from twenty years in the Navy lost from helicopter accidents, falling overboard, combat, car and aircraft accidents, and sometimes the inability to deal with life. I remember their deaths, but more importantly, I remember their lives and the moments we shared, often in the most challenging of situations, where we were focused on the mission trying to ensure all our shipmates, of all the services, returned home in one piece to families and friends. Those not with us, gave their all. We were never 100% successful at getting everyone home, but as William Shakespeare says in Hentry V, before the Battle of Agincourt, (Adapted) “Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot, but we’ll remember, with advantages, what feats he/she did that day. Then shall their names, Familiar in our mouths as household words……Be in our flowing cups freshly remembered….These stories shall the good men teach their sons and daughters, And Memorial Day shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world, but that we in it shall remember and be remembered— We few, we happy few, we band of brothers…….and sisters. “They are remembered with love and honor.Summer is here and the All-Terrain Vehicles and Jeeps and hikers are in town in full force. The rock climbers have been filling the parking lots since March and the cool weather might keep them here a little longer this year. There seemed to be few incidents this year over the weekend as hundreds came in to kick off the Summer at the two Off-Road parks on the borders of Lee County. I continue to support a local ordinance and permit fee to create a funding source and govern where and when side by sides can travel on local roads. We are never going to fix our problems by ignoring them and hoping they will go away. I see this kind of like going from horse and carriage to cars. People didn’t like it and called the automobile a fad. It wasn’t. I don’t think these off-road vehicles are either. There are many states that are making them street legal and the manufacturers are adjusting to the desires of the buyer to make them street legal by design. If we aren’t addressing the changes, we can’t control where this will go. We joined Wolfe and Estill to withdraw from the “Hollerwood” multi-county effort, and Powell County bought it outright and now has control of the growth of the park with no input from us , They will benefit alone from the revenue it will generate, but we can benefit from the area around the park, because it has been built and they are coming.
We have gotten clearance from the District Health Dept. to use inmates to help work on the roads again, but the jail has some logistical issues they have to address in terms of keeping outside inmates isolated when they return and having inmates cleared to be in the program. We are moving closer each day to getting back to a more normal life here in Lee County. There has been some interest shown by Appharvest to come to Lee County and the Economic Development Director, Mayor, Scott Jackson, is working with them to determine how to make one piece of property meet their requirements. Since this is a private issue, I won’t share the details, but do want the community to know there is and interest and efforts are being made to make a sixty acre greenhouse in Lee County a reality. It may not happen, but the efforts to create the opportunity are ongoing.
Lion Uniform should be announcing this week where they are going to open their new production line. I will announce any information on the lee county Kentucky government Facebook page. I cannot say how much I appreciate the effort put into making this a reality. It has come from KRADD, the Lee County School System, Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment, Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet, Beattyville, and Lee County Government staff. This has been a complete team effort. I will be swearing in the new member of the Tax Assessment Review Board this week. Thank you, Rita Withers, for stepping up to the plate to help out the community.
I have had two women volunteer to sit on the Ethics Commission and still need one more to begin this much needed board of engaged citizens to monitor elected officials in the community. One of the biggest problems I see with governing is that we often operate in a vacuum. The only time we hear from most people is when they are dissatisfied with local government. This means we are often responding to a personal, not a community, issue. An impartial board that looks at all elected officials with an unbiased eye is critical to keep us focused on the community. I don’t see them as a threat, but as a balance to help us avoid doing something wrong. If you are interested in being part of this board, please let me know. We continue to work with Beattyville, and Beattyville Housing to get a $455,000 grant to extends water and sewage services to new housing off Fairground Ridge Rd.
There is a great deal going on as we come out of Covid. We expect to receive our approximate 1.438 million in American Relief Funding around July 01 to start the new Fiscal Year. FEMA has been to town and will be back, currently scheduled, on the 16-18 June to help people with paperwork to get Individual Assistance for the flood that occurred in March. There are ongoing meetings to ensure we also get all the information to FEMA for Public Assistance for building, parks, and roads. It gets confusing and frustrating, but as long as we remember, we will get through this together…………We’ve got this Lee County.
by LC Judge Exec Caudill
