It was a warm, but not terribly warm, Fourth of July weekend. And the rains and winds that were threatening never appeared. I hope everyone enjoyed the festivities at Happy Top. There were refreshments, and water rides, and face painters and all kinds of fun things for the family to do.
The long-time tradition is something that has been run by Bob Smith and his family for decades as a celebration of the birth of our nation. Many thanks to them and groups like the Lee County Fiscal Court and others for providing funding for the incredible fireworks display, Cumberland Mountain Outreach, Ricky Isaacs, and Museum Board for creating a wonderful afternoon for families to enjoy the holiday.
It’s been a tougher week for others as many had to deal with losses in their families and major illnesses. To them, know the community shares in a small way, your loss and we mourn with you. As a community, we are closer than larger areas, and more like a family than others.
We continue to come back after the latest flooding incident and are moving into the less impacted areas now that roads are passable county wide. In the simplest of terms, The first priority I give to the Road Dept. is to ensure all County Maintained Roads are passable and ambulances can get to people. Once that is established, then we start working on less impacted roads and mowing right of ways. We do this knowing the community wants to pay less in taxes, and that we want a dedicated crew of County Workers who respond when called. We have achieved both, by reducing taxes and creating a better work environment for County Workers to come to work and still provide for their families.
CARES money and now ARPA money will help us offset some of the budgetary costs, as will FEMA and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Emergency Aid funding, but the taxpayers still fund many of the programs that build our community. As of right now the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money is still waiting to be used. It’s about 1.48 million dollars that has to be used for projects like: 1. Offset loss of revenue because of Covid: 2. Compensate Essential Workers dealing with Covid: 3. Offset utility development due to covid: 4. Increase broadband, sewage, and water accessibility.
As we develop a strategy to commit this money before 2024 and have it spent by 2026, it is important we don’t make the same mistakes of creating programs that require continued funding. We need to ensure whatever comes out of this is sustainable. With Lion returning and increasing interest in local properties like the Beattyville Elementary building and the 45 acres around Ashland Lake, along with recent discussions with new landowners who are purchasing property to develop multiple housing plots, it should be apparent, things are changing at a faster pace than any time in recent history.
Right now, we are suffering, as are most areas, from a labor shortage. As local government, County and City, our focus is on creating programs to ensure people are aware of jobs and training programs are in place to help people who want to live in Lee and surrounding counties get jobs locally. The school system, Prison, Lion, Teleworksusa, and many local contractors are looking for workers.
The place that will give you the most access to get training and help finding a job is the WIOA office on Main Street. Not only will they help you with resumes and finding available jobs, but they will also find training programs and possible funding, along with providing free safety clothing for new jobs. Give Stephanie Bowman a call at 606-464-2254 to get started to work with every advantage.
We had every intention of having the splash park opened on July 04 but had difficulty with a pump at the last minute. The pump has been repaired and we are working with the District Health Dept. to get it inspected and open to the public. The Regularly Scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 08, 2021 at the Happy Top Classroom. The public is always invited and it will be streamed on Face Book.
We are bringing the Red Alert system online, which will provide for emergency and local announcements county wide. Some programs will require you to sign up for them, while emergency notifications will require you to have your number blocked. We used the emergency notification application for an amber alert last week when a local child disappeared. The child was found well, but some folks didn’t want to be notified for county wide emergency calls. They can have their numbers identified as “do not call” numbers. Call the Courthouse and let us know if you do not want to be called for area wide alerts.
I am not going to lie, some of the most frustrating aspects of this job comes from dealing with what people perceive, not what the facts are.
The staff and I will work tirelessly to make this community a better place for the most people. And the staff does just that. It’s not quiet, and sometimes even uncomfortable, in the office as we examine the issues from very different perspectives to make a decision to better the community. None of us are perfect, and when we do make a bad call, are not afraid to adapt. But there are issues that we have no control over and as a politician, I should let it rest, but unfortunately, I am also a tax payer and someone who truly believes we should all be treated fairly and equally.
That said, the Kentucky Mountain Mission issue is continuing as I keep reporting to the IRS their failure to provide documents every nonprofit is required to provide the community if asked. We all are equal under the law, and I believe it is something we, as local government should be practicing and supporting to benefit everyone. I should not be the only government official asking for them to provide information they are legally required to provide.
The Hope Station issue is another one that I believe is being driven by something other than the community good. It is being driven by anger and misinformation.
It was a constantly growing program that Director Carla Mays fought for and fought to keep under the control of the Beattyvllle Housing Board, but the Board abandoned her and the people of the Hope Station. A core of local, state, and national churches along with other nonprofits, and private benefactors, created a shelter for developing programs to bring people form homelessness and various dependencies back into their communities and the work force, something the state and federal governments are saying must be done to help solve prison and jail crowding, which also cost communities much more than helping them recover. This board, despite their long history of helping, but often creating the very problems they are laying at the feet of the Hope Station, has had ample opportunity to answer the community by becoming more involved with the operation of the Hope Station, but their answer is to close it in approximately sixty days and put people out on the streets. I remind everyone again, Several local people and pastors who have been involved in helping others get back in control, have written letters of support for this program.
Our community will continue to wrestle with the good and bad as we move forward, and we will get through this as long as we talk with each other instead of about each other. We’ve got this Lee County.
