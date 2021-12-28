2021 is rapidly heading to the history books, and what a year it has been. 2020 brought us Covid, but 2021 saw it change in a major way twice and it continues to rear its head and modify our behavior as individuals and as a society. We have seen a huge expansion of treatments to address the deadliness of the virus and things are far more positive than they were, here’s hoping 2022 is even more successful at dealing with this pandemic.
2021 was also the year of the volunteer in Lee County. Time and time again they responded to missing persons, fires, and assists for EMS. This culminated in them being the core of the response during crippling ice storms in February and a historic flood in March.
When flash flooding hit several roads in the area, they were out before the sun doing wellness checks and standing by to help as roads were stripped from their bases. It takes a very special and caring person to rise every night or leave a family on the holidays to constantly protect their friends and neighbors. I would like to thank them for always being there.
2021 saw us adding to our ambulance fleet as we now have four full up, operating ambulances with one having a four-wheel drive capability for those days we have snow covered roads. The EMS personnel have been there for over 2.0000 runs this year. And they have worked with new power stretchers and heart monitors, purchased in 2021.
The EMS response in Lee County is second to none with highly skilled EMTs and Paramedics working with the most current equipment.
The EMS program is a key stone of our response to the continuing battle against the opioid crisis that has haunted our community for many years, and Lee County is active in the regional drug task force. Solid Waste had to move up a new truck purchase plan, due to dramatically rising costs to maintain aging fleet vehicles.
Earlier this year, we purchased a small packer truck with a plan to purchase another new truck in 2022, but the loss of our large Freightliner, meant we had to move up the purchase, so we negotiated a loan to purchase both new vehicles with the Freightliner being delivered in December and the new, small packer sometime soon.
Our crew of six solid waste personnel weekly pick up over 3000 local cans and 30 dumpsters in all kinds of weather and take the loads to Mt Sterling to dump. On a positive note, rising costs to dump seemed to indicate we would see an over 40% increase in dump fees in 2022, but after negotiations with our business partner Rumpke, they showed concern for the recent trials felt by the community and extended our current rate for an additional year, with a annual increase of fees where we won’t hit the 40% increase for five years.
The Animal Control Officer continues to address to growing problem with unwanted dogs and cats in Lee County. There has been a dramatic increase in the numbers of strays in 2021 we are taking to Estill County, and regularly have had to hold or delay transporting animals due to the Estill shelter being full. Please understand, everyone is working diligently to prevent having to euthanize unwanted strays.
Everyone in the county can help by having pets spayed and neutered to prevent unwanted pregnancies. There are currently grant funds, to help offset cost, available in the Judge’s Office in the Courthouse, but funds are limited.
The Road Department has had a full year as well, as the office staff works with them to repair the many roads impacted by ice, water, and slides. As a team, they have found State Emergency, Discretionary, and Bridge Funds to help offset costs to local taxpayers. This same tenacity has been responsible for the recovery of FEMA funds which have been unclaimed extending back to 2015.
Despite not having our asphalt contractor being available to complete patching work, they have been aggressive at finding a cost-effective way to patch potholes and are currently testing out a new product called EZ Patch that is installed by the road crew.
They were also the backbone of the Lee County’s response to the flood, bringing equipment to bear to rapidly evacuate people from flooding areas. Many nights and days, in all kinds of weather, found them cutting trees and clearing roads to ensure emergency responders could get to those in need and folks could get to work.
911 personnel have been the calming voice on the other end of the phone when many have called, and there has been dramatic improvements to emergency notification thanks to the addition of the Code Red System this year paid for by a grant. The re-opening of Lion PPE brought 75 jobs back to Lee County this year, this is a welcome addition to the increasing number of jobs local people are finding online thanks to teleworksusa.com.
These are big wins for economic development as we continue to increase the internet footprint in Lee County, thanks to PRTC. These wins will only grow more significant as the Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 11 expansion opens our community even more for those traveling between London, Hwy 75, and Lee County.
This year has had historic challenges, but also historic changes that make us a more vibrant community on the cusp of growth and positive changes. 2022 promises to be a great year Lee County, and I hope it is a rewarding and prosperous year for you and your family. We’ve got this Lee County.
