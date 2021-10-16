The Woolly Worm Festival is just around the bend and the cool fall mornings with columns of fog rising to the crystal blue skies as leaves hint at their shift from green to scarlet, orange and yellow, all point to Autumn being full upon us and Winter is preparing for its entrance.
This to me is the most exciting time of the year.
The crops are coming in, hunters are in the woods, and people are preparing, as our forefathers/mothers did for winter to close its icy grip on the land. Of course, we don’t have to work nearly as hard, since we don’t rely exclusively on what we put away in terms of a pig or beef and what we grew in the garden to survive, and winter is not the daunting challenge it was even in the 1970s. but old habits and die hard. The heart beats just a little faster and the days seem a little more precious as the light fades earlier and earlier.
Don’t forget the Regularly Scheduled Meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court Thursday, October, 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the picnic shelter on Happy Top. It will also be shared via Face Book. During our last Special Court, we approved contracting with Compass Metropolitan to help manage the 1.4 million dollars, $718,000 is in the bank, and find out the best way to use the money to improve Lee County.
When the local staff looked at the rules for use of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money, we hoped to find that our “growth” (The Treasury Dept. was assuming we would have 4.1% of growth) in revenue wasn’t being met due to Covid, and we would be able to count that money as a “loss” to reprogram the money for infrastructure use on things like roads. We did not find any “loss” and hoped our contractor would see something we didn’t. So far; however, they have found the same thing we did.
We had no loss. We are continuing to look at the figures to just make sure, but on first cut, Lee County seems to have faired well, financially, during the Covid Pandemic. This has a lot to do with our dramatic increase in people buying property and increasing our tax base and property values. Just a reminder, the things we can use ARPA money for include premium pay for first responders, expanding broadband, improving water and sewage systems, and offsetting extra covid costs. It is imperative we use it correctly, because if we don’t the Federal Govt. will ask for repayment.
This last weekend was a big one for Lee County EMS, in the space of 3 p.m. Saturday till 3 a.m. Sunday they completed 15 separate runs. This is a particularly challenging time since the runs often must go further than normal as local regional hospitals have to divert patients due to short staffs or no beds being available. Frequently, EMS personnel don’t know about the “diversion” until they arrive at the hospital. Yet, they always continue to provide the best care possible.
Things are hopping in the Courthouse as we are FINALLY putting the finishing touches on getting the new Electrical System put in. Once completed, the entire system will be above the flood zone, and we won’t have to worry about this happening again. And, by following code regulations, a significant amount of the cost will be covered by FEMA.
The staff Is managing three FEMA , two Kentucky Emergency Fund events, and three Natural Resource Fund events. We are also maximizing the return on work by using the Kentucky Bridge Fund, and Flex Funds, solid waste grants, and a spay and neuter grant. It’s not quiet around the office, and everyone has their nose to the grindstone to get the maximum amount of return on every tax dollar.
The Road and Solid Waste Crews are out every day and many nights keeping roads open, cans emptied and offsetting with in-kind contributions to funded costs at every opportunity.
The Animal Control Officer has been busy as a beaver taking scores of unwanted animals to the Estill County Shelter. This difficult job has been made more difficult by the shelter becoming full for the first time in several years. They may have to begin euthanizing animals soon if the numbers we take in don’t go down or adoption agencies don’t step up. We can control the number of unwanted pets in our lives by being responsible pet owners and having them spayed or neutered to prevent unwanted additions to the family.
It has been 19 months since this pandemic has thrown the world into a bit of a tailspin. We are constantly being bombarded with conflicting information and with social media, for many, it is going on 24/7. It is frightening, frustrating, and just downright confusing at times. We take stands on the issue and no matter what we do, it is always hanging in the back of our minds. Do we fear it as we live our lives, laugh and move on, because we are ready for whatever happens, or lock ourselves away till it is all over? Each of us will have to choose the best path for us.
The pressure of every day life has been compounded by Covid in ways many of us have never had to deal with before and it is tearing at our social fabric. We can blame the media, government, China, or others for not dealing with Covid the way we believe they should, or we can chose to be true to ourselves and take the precautions we are comfortable with and respect others for dealing with it in their own way. I am a pro-vaccine type, because I feel it is the lesser of two risks, but I respect other’s rights to not take it. If you want to have a discussion on the subject I will share my views, but also respect yours, even if I challenge your arguments. But at the end of the discussion, respect will still be present. Let’s focus on taking care of each other in everything we do. As long as we do, we’ve got this Lee County.
