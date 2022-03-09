Thank goodness the wind has finally died down. The last couple of days have had road crews all over the county dealing with fallen trees and volunteer firefighters on Hamilton Ridge and other areas fighting wildfires stirred up by winds that often exceeded 50 miles per hour. The rain was very much a blessing if an annoyance in some spots.
The Shaping Our Appalachian Region Economic Development Conference is going on in Ashland today and 652 people from across Kentucky joined to discuss the many challenges our region faces and more importantly the many opportunities that are presenting themselves as Internet, roads, and investment in the region are fundamentally changing the future potential for an area that at one time rose or fell due to the price of oil or coal.
Business leaders, entrepreneurs, education and government representatives presented a diverse perspective on community, economic, and environmental issues then broke into social groups and hashed out differences. It wasn’t a quiet meeting, but loud and boisterous with many discussions going late into the night.
With Jackson County, our neighbor growing from 15 to 30 Air B&B establishments in two years and Powell County growing from a little over 1 million in tax revenues in 2014 to over 6.7 million in tax revenues, coupled with Lee County’s increasing land values, the increasing number of tax bills being sent out, 66 new bills from 2021 to 2022, and growing investments in transient housing adding more to already having well over 100 transient rooms for tourists in the county, change is coming at us fast and furious.
This change will only increase faster, with people already signing up for high-speed fiber internet in the St Helens area of the County and this week The Cressmont area PRTC hub being approved for construction. I have also been contacted that PRTC contractors are looking at property in the Beartrack area as well. This coupled with the huge investment AT&T is putting into fixed wireless is going to give long time and new residents more opportunities to work and recreate in our little slice of heaven.
Let’s not forget the completion of Hwy 30 and its opening last week. This cuts driving time from parts of Lee County to London to about 30 minutes. This not only creates easier access to Laurel County Jobs for locals, but access to hospitals. It also creates a corridor for folks traveling from the south to come through our community, creating even more business opportunities.
I want to thank Teresa Mays and the entire Downtown Beattyville Alliance Board for setting up a reopening of Beattyville to commemorate the distance the community has come since the flood last March. I was invited to speak but was working on a house and completely lost track of time. I sincerely apologize to all for not doing my part. It was a total community effort that made the celebration possible.
As a community, we have fussed and fought about Covid and found our way to it becoming just another problem, but it was not without a loss of friends and family. We have been fighting the scourge of substance abuse much longer and seen far to many families destroyed by addiction. We have had ice that has shut us down for a week and historic floods and flash floods, but we continue to move forward. We continue to fuss and argue, because we care, and we have to be confident enough in our views to express them and contribute to the discussion. It isn’t always pleasant or fun, but we grow by talking to each other instead of about each other.
We need to have that same resolve to stay engaged as these changes to our community race toward us, just like the rising flood waters, that were unstoppable. We will overcome them like we have every challenge and create the community we want for our children and grandchildren, so they don’t have to leave, if they don’t want to. We’ve got this Lee County.
