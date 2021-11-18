The frosty mornings are almost daily occurrences. The deer are roaming everywhere and face book if full of photos and tales of first hunts and antler counts. Fall is here as leaves become dancing figures on the wind and branches become bare. It won’t be long before snow is once again a consideration as we plan our work day.
At last night’s fiscal court meeting I forgot to call on the Ambulance Service for their report. Since the beginning of the Fiscal Year in July, there has been a total of $253,888.22 collected for Ambulance Runs In July, there were 113 billed runs that collected $57,211.09, in August 117 for $60,475.13, September, 72, $5537.63, October 189, $54,144.08. So far in Nov 80, $26,520.29
The Fiscal Court also approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money for purchasing new hand-held radios and vehicle mounted repeaters for first responders to address long standing communication issues that have plagued Lee County for decades. The initial cost was around $36,000, but the magistrates approved adding a repeater per Fire station, so it should put the total cost somewhere around $48,000. So far, the money committed from the initial $718,000 grant has gone to Premium Pay for essential personnel, ($355,000), emergency repairs to Beattyville Water Lines ($150,000) and the communication problem. This means we have committed about $553,000 already. Next year we expect to get another $718,000 dollars as well for our final grant amount. Recent legislation going through Congress now proposes to give local government more power to use the money with fewer restrictions.
The 1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill was also passed, and though there is no money for local government currently identified, we hope some will filter down through state and federal grant programs. We also discussed that one of our solid waste packer trucks is down awaiting parts. Solid Waste and the Road Department have put together vehicles and personnel to ensure cans are emptied on schedule; however, since we can’t dump the cans, because pick-up trucks are being used to collect the trash, it is critical that all waste be bagged and tied to aid County Workers with collection of over 3,000 cans on a weekly basis. Please let my office know if there are issues, as we deal with this challenge.
There will be an online auction of excess lee county material in the near future. Keep an eye on the local papers and check out govdeals.com. Last year, this program generated about $50,000 in revenue for the general fund.
As we continue with our efforts to keep the Lee County Work Force small but motivated and focused on serving the county, recently EMT certified Tyler Stegman and Shania Shelton, who have both completed their probation period were approved for $11.50 an hour base pay. Crystal Barrett was approved for a full-time position at dispatch with 6 months’ probation at $10 an hour and Carter fish was approved to be an on-call dispatcher for $10 an hour.
Road issues are on the minds of all members of the Fiscal Court as we have repeatedly found ourselves hampered by cold weather when it comes to having a contractor come in to patch Lee County Roads with Flex Funds. We have looked at cold patch fixes and hot patch systems to address the issue and try to complete repairs in-house year-round. A majority feel it is time to seriously explore a local solution and we are seriously looking at coming up with a repair program in the very near future.
Speaking of roads, we raced through one issue last night that kept me up all night. We approved use of Lee County General Funds to grade a road not in the road system called Patton Brandenburg Road. Our logic was there was a grave yard on it and we authorized use of our $5,000 grave yard fund to grade it. It will probably cost us about $300 in time on the grader and operator and two hours to accomplish. This doesn’t seem like much, but if we multiply that by 100 roads, then we are taking a huge amount of time and resources away from working on heavily traveled roads, which will stretch our resources even more than we have already been stretched. I am not saying this road shouldn’t be in the system, but the proper procedure is that the residents send a petition to the Fiscal Court asking that it be added.
This issue will become more and more complex as we get new people moving into the area and agreements that are not supported by legal transfer and documentation of public verses private roads, will create court disputes over maintenance and access to grave yards.
One issue was a hot topic last night and that was the petition of the Beattyville Enterprise to be assigned the Newspaper of Record by the Fiscal Court. This designation is beneficial because when official notices are published by agencies, they are required to pay for and publish them in the “Newspaper of Record” in the community. The Three Forks Tradition has been that paper for decades. Last night, The Beattyville Enterprise made an argument, using Kentucky Revised Statute Article: 424: paragraphs 110 and 120, that since they have filed and published their “Statement of Ownership” numbers and The Three Forks Tradition has not, in October 2021, then the Fiscal Court should select them as the Newspaper of Record. The Three Forks Tradition concurred they had not filed or published their “Statement of Ownership”. The Fiscal Court voted to give both parties until the December Regular Meeting of the Fiscal Court to make their cases.
Despite the unfounded accusation about lying and partiality leveled against me by Josh Smith last night regarding my involvement in the issue, because I was the Editor/General Manager of The Beattyville Enterprise four years ago, this is not an issue about what he thinks. It is one about accurate and timely filing of legal documents showing numbers to make your argument.
This issue was initiated by a competitor, which I haven’t been for four years. I told him earlier in the day, before his passionate, accusation laced speech at the meeting, “I don’t have a dog in this hunt” and will recuse myself from any vote on the issue to prevent any semblance of being partial.
It is up to you to make your case with formal, legal documentation Mr. Smith, not accusations that others are lying in their formal, legal documentation. A Court of Law can decide who is lying, if that is truly an issue, and the course you both choose to take.
Politics is interesting, and sometimes very frustrating, but we have to keep striking at those walls to move forward and remembering that despite our differences, we are in this together. Don’t forget to check out the Lee County Kentucky Government Face Book page for regular updates on issues.
