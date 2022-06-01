The weather finally broke and there was a whole weekend where mowing was accomplished.
The Splash Park did open this weekend with some pump problems that required it to be shut down for a short time, but as of now, it is up and running . The Splash Park will open Saturday from 11 am - 7 pm.
Operating Hours are as follows: Monday-Closed; Tuesday-Closed; Wednesday thru Sunday-11 am - 7
pm.
Park will not open with any threat of storms or lightening or a temp of below 72 degrees.
PLEASE CALL 464-5030 City Dispatch ONLY to request help. PLEASE DO NOT CALL ANY OTHER PERSONS.
Allow 30 minutes for response.
IF THE WATER DOES NOT COME ON OR SHUTS OFF FOR MORE THAN 5 MINUTES PLEASE WAIT 15
MINUTES BEFORE CALLING FOR HELP. THE SYSTEM HAS A SAFETY PROTOCOL OF 15 MINUTES TO
RESTART ON ITS OWN. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL RULES AND HAVE FUN.
The Fiscal Court met in a special meeting last week and voted to procure a small pre-owned “Packer
Truck” to help complete the solid waste rounds. The new truck ordered has been delayed indefinitely
due to Ford being unable to provide a chassis. If the Chassis become available, the court will be able to
sell the pre-owned vehicle or cancel the order for the new truck. The price for the vehicle is less than
$80,000.
This weekend was Memorial Day, a day we remember the more than 1.3 million Americans who donned
the uniform and paid the ultimate price to ensure our nation “conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the
proposition that all men are created equal”, should not perish from the earth.
Saturday, VFW Post 11296 held an annual fundraiser by taking up funds and giving a silk poppy in return.
The symbol of the poppy goes back to WWI when on May 1915, following the Second Battle of Ypres,
Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a physician with the Canadian Expeditionary Force, wrote the poem,
"In Flanders Fields". Its opening lines refer to the fields of poppies that grew among the soldiers; graves
in Flanders.In 1918, inspired by the poem, YWCA worker Moina Michael attended a YWCA Overseas War
Secretaries; conference wearing a silk poppy pinned to her coat and distributed over two dozen more to
others. The poppy, which bloomed in battlefields during the first world war in Belgium and France, has
become a symbol of remembrance and is a key element of the Remembrance Day observations in the
United State, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Lee County also participated in the national taps memorial at three O’clock on Memorial Day with
Reverend Randall Amburgy playing taps in front of a small gathering at the Lee County Memorial Park.
Mowing is continuing in all districts. Please be careful when traveling around county roads.
