Fall is here! The colors are brilliant and the squirrels, rabbits, fox, turkey, owls, hawks, deer, coyotes, and even bear have all traveled through the woods within view of my deck this month. This is an incredible time of year where every day brings incredible changes. Unfortunately for us, one of the changes has been a dramatic increase in Covid-19 cases in Lee County. We have gone from yellow, straight through orange and are a solid RED. The Personal Care Home is the hottest spot in Lee County, but it can’t account for all the cases we have seen over the last two weeks.
The staff and residents continue to fight the spread and effect of the virus in the facility as local EMS personnel and hospitals work tirelessly to treat them and still respond to scores of other medical cases and emergencies daily. Keep them all in your thoughts as they shoulder this additional burden to the already heavy burden they all carry to serve this community when needed the most. This the recent explosion of cases in our community Is only a part of an explosion across the Commonwealth. Whether it’s the change in weather, covid exhaustion, or the old “familiarity breeds contempt”; Kentucky, from Louisville to Louisa has seen a dramatic jump in Covid-19 cases. and Governor Beshear has asked that Counties in the RED zone follow new guidelines designed to help us move out of the RED zone.
As I stated earlier, I know most of our cases can be tied to the outbreak at the Personal Care home, but we still have had a spike in the community where connections to the staff and residents aren’t evident. Our months of floating between being green with no new, then no cases is over. We are officially a hot spot in a RED zone right now, surrounded by counties in RED and when we shop in county or out of the county, the possibility exists we will come in contact with Covid-19. You or someone you know may have it and not even know it. When nearly half the people who test positive don’t know they have it, it shows just how dangerous this virus can be. We pass it to those most vulnerable whiles being helpful or courteous. Feeling healthy, while potentially a carrier, gives us a false sense of security and invulnerability. Because of our status as a RED county, Governor Andy Beshear has asked that we avoid all groups for social occasions outside the immediate family you live with. In support of that recommendation, I have closed the Happy Top Community Center for rental for social gatherings at least until November 14. I am sorry for any inconvenience, I know this impacts seven planned parties, but I believe this move is in the best interest of the community. We will monitor the status of covid in the community to determine when it will be available again.
I ask that you consider only dining via take- out or delivery until November 14. Dining in a restaurant dining room is one of the riskiest practices with regards to this virus.
When going into stores, avoid crowds, social distance, wear masks, sanitize your hands, and wash them after you leave. Remember, the covid virus can hang around on your clothes as well, this is very important if around vulnerable populations. These actions, together, will help slow the spread of this disease and perhaps prevent you or someone else from receiving a viral load the body can’t neutralize. If you travel outside the state, please consider self-quarantining yourself when you return. If you can get a Covid Test when you return. It is recommended you wait about three days before testing if asymptomatic, so the viral load will build up enough to be detected. If you feel ill, getting tested is recommended. And always remember, if you feel ill, for now, assume it is Covid and quarantine yourself until you can
get a test or feel better. There is testing In Lee County this week On Thursday, October 29th 9:30-2:30, and Friday October 30th, 9:30-1:00 at the Lee County Heath Dept. on Center Street. Masks are required and everyone over 12 will be tested. You do not need to be showing any symptoms. Results will be received within 48 hours.
If you receive a call saying you might have been exposed, please be honest and don’t be offended by the Contact Tracing people. They truly just want to ensure everyone is notified. There is no shame in testing positive and you are helping others just know they may have been exposed. No one wants to embarrass you or share your information where it isn’t needed. I get calls from all over the county telling me who has Covid from the most reliable sources known to man, and often these reports are incorrect. We are a small town and word does get around sometimes, as do rumors, but every effort is made to protect privacy.
For those who don’t follow Lee County Government on Facebook, As of Monday, October 26, 2020 (Remember the roughly 100 cases in the personal care home are not ALL reflected in these numbers, due to reporting differences and where the data is sent) the Kentucky River Health District reported the following new cases in Lee County, a 29-year old female, a 44-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, and a 57-year-old male. Lee County’s running tally is: A Total of 77 (10 probable) (52 active, 21 recovered and 5 deaths) since this began in March.
This virus is not going away soon. We may all get it one day, but what we have to remember is that we can slow it down......maybe there will be a vaccine that will help make it less deadly, maybe it will mutate and not be as dangerous. But we can’t operate on maybe, and we can save lives with our actions today and prevent more stringent shut downs of businesses.Slowing it down has been the goal since day one, so we don’t overload the medical system, which is stretching now. It is still up to us individually to follow practices that have proven to be effective at slowing this down. We did it for seven months. Other counties rose and fell and rose again, but we stayed stable. Let’s all commit to getting back on the fight Covid wagon. Don’t eat in restaurants, don’t enter crowded stores, stay away from people you don’t live with as best you can, wear the mask…..I know I know, there are a million arguments about masks, but wearing them a few minutes at a time each day, while in public, cannot hurt the vast majority of us. And on these nippy mornings, it keeps your nose warm. Remember to wash your hands and sanitize regularly. Wash clothes regularly. It is cool even to wear a face shield. Take Covid seriously. Make a joke of it. It doesn’t matter. We all handle challenges and fear of the unkonwn differently, but let’s work together with respect and love for each other to turn the tide on Covid-19 in our community. We’ve got this Lee County.
