Is it just me, or has it been very hot the last week? I know that working outside has not only created swarms of sweat bees, but it seems every time I turned around, I’m disturbing a yellow jackets nest. So far I haven’t been covered up by have received one sting per disturbance, the most annoying one was on my nose. Not only did I have a nose on fire, but slapped myself silly with oil covered gloves trying to get the bee away, while flying backwards over a hill on a zero-turn lawn mower.
Last week I didn’t mention the accomplishments of the local Search and Rescue team. These volunteers joined EMA Director, Jon Allen, to assist in searches in Lincoln and Madison Counties. In both instances, they helped ensure two lost people returned home alive and well. So often over the last year, Lee County has been on the receiving end of agencies from other counties helping us, and they always respond. I know these volunteers gladly responded to help out when called by other counties. Well done.
Monday started out with a report that one of the ambulances had stopped running on the way to the hospital and as they coordinated having someone transport the patient, the road crew off loaded the track hoe and headed to Breathitt County to bring the ambulance home. Part of the road crew was already on scene at Primrose Lane where half the road decided to head over the hill. The office staff figured out the road was already in the FEMA system and began putting together a package to start work on it immediately and get reimbursed for the unplanned expense. This new break will delay repairs to some of the Blaines Branch breaks as the contractor shifts assets to this road upon completion of a similar Dunnigan Branch Road break.
Please be patient as we adjust to the emergency work. We will continue maintenance work as much as possible. Again, this week, six people are out of work because of Covid infections in their families. This impacts how many people we have working on a daily basis. The great thing is that people shift to fill gaps, but we aren’t always as efficient. Please be patient, but let us know if there are problems with service.
I know I sound like a broken record, but I ask all to look at the information out there from Every Health Agency, and consider taking the vaccine. Currently in Lee County, there are about 70 recorded cases of Covid. Every agency says the vaccine will make things easier if you catch covid. In my local research, and it is limited, the crossover of people with vaccines who develop Covid is around 10, and they either received the JandJ or Moderna vaccines. But, even with a crossover, there seem to be far fewer going to the hospital, even if they test positive.
The Covid test today are far less invasive than the swab the back of your brain swabs last year. In fact, when many went to get tested last week, it was pretty anti-climactic. We were in and out in a few minutes and had a report by the end of the day. Don’t forget, if concerned you can always contact the Lee County Health Department, or pick up a quick home test in many stores.
The Census Data is starting to come in as we begin the process of setting up voting districts and identifying where federal and state money is needed most to address problems. One key issue we have to look at is that since the last census in 2010, Lee County’s population has gone from 7,887 to 7,395. This is a 6.2% decrease in our population, and puts us as the 111 out of 120 County in terms of population. This is pretty much the same issue that has plagued small counties like ours over the last few decades.
Of the counties touching our border, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Wolfe, Breathitt, Owsley, only Powell County has shown 4.1%population growth, and Owsley with their population slightly over 4,000 has seen a 14% drop which is the most dramatic.
Despite declining population numbers, there is greater tax payer diversity coming into the region. Land prices are rising, as are work force opportunities, but in retrospect, tax rates are dropping or holding steady. Fewer people own more land and many have come to the area to develop it as an investment.
Here is another broken record statement that many in the community will have to support, before the discussion can even be undertaken at the local government level, Change is coming fast and if we want to have a firmer grasp on the growth that is happening, the time to develop a planning and zoning program is now. This will help tie how much infrastructure we need as opposed to how much we can afford or just are willing to pay for. And this will help guide growth. What do you want the community to look like in five, ten, or twenty years? Unless the community gets behind this, we risk developers changing our culture without any input from the local community. No matter what happens, change is inevitable, the question remains, how much do we want to guide that change.
Kentucky Department of Local Government and Kentucky Transportation have come through like gang busters with emergency money for Dunnigan and Blaines Branch Roads. That is incredibly helpful when it comes to ensuring we maintain cash flow. We continue to work programs with FEMA and the Natural Resources to fund other repairs. I hope all have a great week and if you desire to follow activities daily, the Lee_County_Kentucky_Government Face Book page is a great place to look. Lets keep talking and working through our issues, because as long as we do, We’ve Got This Lee County.
