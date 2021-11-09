What a week last week was. First a trip to the Kentucky Association for Economic Development forum, then to the Kentucky Association of County Officials Conference. There are some incredible things happening across our state right now and we will see them come to fruition in the very near future.
One of the biggest ones is the rapid development of Electric Cars. The era of a “cute” and “novel” idea is rapidly becoming the future of automobiles. Whether you agree or disagree, Toyota, Chevrolet and, more importantly for Kentucky, FORD is making huge commitments to commercially producing electric vehicles for the average consumer and major auto makers are throwing out dates like 2030 and 2035 as times when they will no longer produce gas powered vehicles for the average consumer. Already, you can see an increasing number of charging stations in big cities like Louisville and smaller communities like Berea.
Governor Beshear, speaking at both meetings, stated clearly, that as we come out of Covid, Kentucky’s economy is “On Fire!” We are growing as a manufacturing hub, and transshipment hub. He shared a story of talking to Henry Ford’s great grandson, who said Ford’s investment in Kentucky (and Tennessee) will transform the auto industry more than the Model T did.
Magistrates Dean Noe, Dennis Pelfrey and I also took the opportunity to visit every booth that had anything to do with road repairs. There will be a company coming to Lee County this week sometime to demonstrate their no heat required, put down in any weather, blacktop patching system. We also spent quite a bit of time looking at more conventional heat based blacktop patching systems and looking at the cost of equipment and material. Currently, the road crew and supervisor are looking at the information we brought back and we hope to have a more cost-efficient way to patch roads, especially during cold weather, when historically, we had to wait for contractors, and have been hampered by their closing for cold weather.
Yesterday, Public Safety Director, Jon Allen and I had a chance to speak with Senator Rand Paul on local issues. Jon did Lee County proud. He leapt upon the opportunity and shared the difficulties of running an ambulance service in rural communities and offered a couple of possible solutions to the Senator. This was one of those times when the Judge just smiled and nodded.
Senator Paul also shared there is legislation, he sponsored, going through the Congress that will, if passed, create more flexibility in the use of American Rescue Plan money and we should wait to see just how much flexibility we will have. As of today, we still have about $900,000 in ARPA money we will be able to access.
As of today the House has passed the Infrastructure Bill in Washing and if it does pass, we expect there will be money available to conduct more repairs on Blaine’s Branch Rd. We are hoping to get some of the repairs covered by Natural Resource Money that doesn’t require the county to provide any of the funding.
The last two weeks have had Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) inspectors checking out our public projects as we move to get funding for areas impacted by the March flood. There are numerous roads where we have and can continue to accomplish repairs and have to make a 12% match in county funds or labor to accomplish the work. There will be another round of inspectors verifying things over the next few days as we continue the arduous task of tracking and completing repairs. This doesn’t just happen. It takes daily efforts by Deputy Judge Pam Barrett, Assistant Treasurer, Angie Williams, Public Safety Directer, Jon Allen, Road Supervisor, Kevin McIntosh, and his entire crew to ensure we capture every dollar to report to FEMA. They are all superstars.
On the Solid Waste side, we have been having problems with trucks and illness, which has impacted service. Everyone is working to address the weaknesses and if there is an issue, please notify the office and we will try to fix the problem. This last weekend, the county clean up was incredibly successful, as scores of people brought in waste that couldn’t go in their cans. It takes this kind of community involvement to keep our community clean and I appreciate the effort by the community and the county workers who spent Saturday on the job.
Just a reminder, since there has been a rash of new dumps along roadsides and in creeks, if we can identify you, we will prosecute you. We already have one case going to court. Just a reminder regarding your pets. I have had several calls regarding dogs behaving in a threatening manner on roads. As pet owners, we assume responsibility for their behavior. We must never lose sight of the fact our sweet four-legged family member, might not be such gentle souls when encountering strangers or other animals. If there is an issue, the responsibility is with the pet owner. Please be considerate of those around you and keep pets under control.
I hope everyone has their wood in and is ready for winter that seems to be heading our way. Don’t forget Middle Kentucky has heating programs to help if bills get too high. They have always been there to help and have money as of now. As I close, just a tickle on looking out for our Senior Citizens, there are lots of scams out there and the nicest people call up to separate them form their income, on everything from Medicare coverage to help grandchildren stuck in another country. From lotteries to social security scams. Check on them frequently and talk to them about the issues. You may help someone not make a huge financial mistake.
Lion is up and operating, it is great having them back in the community. The generator that has been powering part of the courthouse is disconnected. The new electric panels have been connected and we continue to rebound from March’s Flood. I hope everyone remembers Veterans Day this Thursday. The Courthouse will be closed and the Regular Meeting of the Fiscal Court has been moved to Monday November 15, 2021, to Happy Top at 4 p.m. (please not the time change) in observance of Veterans Day. We have great challenges in front of us Lee County, but I also see great opportunities. As long as we keep working together…..We’ve Got This Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.