Oh the weather outside is frightful……….And this last week, it has been truly frightful, but, and I always feel we should remember this, we are all alive and without major injury. We have overcome heavy snowfall, loss of power, and trees falling to ensure, we can get to people who need help and that people have options when adversity strikes.
The County Workers and Sheriff’s department, have been on the roads with a strong core of volunteers to meet the emergency needs of everyone in Lee County.
On top of the numerous official responses by County and Sheriff personnel clearing roads of trees, and snow, despite numerous live powerlines across roads, volunteer firefighters and Search and Rescue personnel in partnership with the Lee County EMA Director, conducted 11 life Safety Mission, 5 tree clearing missions, 5 motorist assist missions, and 3 ambulance assist missions.
Ambulance, Road, and Volunteer crews ensured 12 ambulance runs happened during the very difficult weather conditions. In two cases, babies made it very clear they weren’t going to wait for nicer weather to make an appearance. Utility crews, State and Local Road Crews have worked to ensure access to repair down lines, and flashing lights of utility trucks have gone throughout the night as extra crews are brought on to repair lines and protect life in the frigid temperatures. A Warming Station has been set up at Happy Top Community Center, 500 Happy Top Road, but hasn’t been utilized. If warming is needed, please let us know by calling 606-464-5030. And if an emergency, 911 is always an option.
Local businesses closed down as the heavy snows began to fall. This allowed workers to get home safely and minimize the need for emergency response. This foresight is truly appreciated. Solid Waste was delayed because of Weather but will start picking up again on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and complete the Monday runs and part of the Tuesday Runs. On Thursday, weather permitting, they will finish Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday runs. Watch the Lee County Kentucky Government facebook page for updates.
In the last Fiscal Court Meeting, the court hired an EMT and a Paramedic, but we also raised the pay from $10 (EMT), and $13 (Paramedic) an hour to 10.50 and 13.50, with a .50 cent an hour raise after completing 6 months’ probation. This will put us on par with other agencies in the area, and though our hourly wage is sometimes lower, the benefit package is one of the best in the area. And the people of Lee County deserve the best people we can hire.
The ambulance personnel are often the front line who are there as many of our seniors fall or have to deal with chronic and catastrophic health issues. They are there when major trauma from accidents require immediate care and safe transportation to hospitals. They are also on the scene as many of our community struggle and sometimes lose to addiction.
Make no mistake, as bad as Covid has been with 44 Deaths over the last two years, the substance abuse problem remains a major challenge for not only Lee County, but the entire region. Overdoses are far too common, and those we lose, despite every effort to save them, continue to haunt our community.
I have been working with substance abuse issues since 2009, and I can say, today, the treatment system is far more responsive than it has every been and beds are available. If you know someone who is ready to change their life, now is the time to reach out and encourage them to get help. I know it is not easy and the addicts, if at all possible, will not seek or accept help, but some may, and we have to keep providing the opportunity for them to get help, even when they give up on themselves. I know it is frustrating, but we may be the angel God sends for them, even if they don’t listen this time.
Call the Courthouse (606) 464-4100 to learn more about the help available. Regarding ongoing road repairs, we continue to wait for FEMA to give us money from 2015 events and are still going through the process to get money from FEMA for the March Flood. It is a long process, that has hopefully been made more rapid with computer reporting via a portal, but we still have to wait for inspections and scoping meetings which have been even more difficult to accomplish, because of Covid.
The Natural Resources Group, another federal funding source, will be doing scope of work evaluations on Blaines Branch, hopefully, this week, which will move the process forward there to complete work on it. We have had two flash floods on Wide Creek and Blaines Branch since the March Flood, even though Lee County did reach the minimum threshold to declare an emergency, Kentucky did not reach the minimum threshold to declare a FEMA emergency, so it was not declared by the President and there is no FEMA money for those repairs. Kentucky has come up with Emergency Road funds to help. And they have helped.
The assistance of County Work Crews from Harlan, Belle, Perry, Wolfe, Owsley, and Breathitt Counties have been instrumental in keeping costs manageable and the work completed in a timely fashion.
We are working on an agreement now to see if Lee and Owsley can share resources and costs to have more resources to do blacktop patching in both counties. The Fiscal Court, after more discussion, rescinded their vote to make the Three Forks Tradition, by a vote of 3 to1, the newspaper of record, in Lee County. This was in accordance with Kentucky Statutes, the law. The sole thing the Fiscal Court had to make the ruling on was the number of newspapers sold by the competing local papers and the numbers were clear in the two reports filed with the Federal Government in the Newspaper’s statements of ownership.
Each year, the papers can file their numbers and have the Fiscal Court rule on them in October.As long as we continue to work through the challenges, we’ve got this Lee County.
