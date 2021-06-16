Lee Countians are once again demonstrating their resilience as segments of the County along Wide Creek, Willow Creek, Elk Creek, Brush Creek and Blaines Branch were the focus of heavy rains last week and streams rolled out of their banks causing significant damage to roads as the rushing water peeled away black top and washed decades old culverts out of their beds and erased multiple bridges in its race to the river.
In several spots, hill sides washed onto roads dropping large trees and boulders onto thoroughfares cutting off homes from the rest of the community. Electricity, water, television, and internet were severed for many.
As the Sun rose Friday, many long-time residents of the Blaines Branch area woke to devastation that was unfathomable. The path of destruction and power of water was evident for all to see.
The day began with a very early morning call to 911 for help, and as they always have done, Search and Rescue headed to scene only to find they were unable to immediately get to the scene, because of water and lack of roads. Luckily when they finally arrived on scene, the emergency had resolved itself and no one was hurt or killed in this incredibly destructive event.
As the Sun rose on a still cloudy Friday, I declared a state of emergency as the Lee County Road Department, Jackson Electric, Beattyville Water, and State crews provided through the State Emergency Management Department headed into the devastation and began the road back to getting people in and out of their homes and reconnecting them to services.
By that evening, one lane paths around huge slides on Fred Brandenburg Rd. and Brush Creek Rd. gave people access to work and homes, and several bridges on wide creek had been repaired to get people out. Utility crews were able to get in and many had electricity by that evening. Working through the day Saturday, more had utilities connected and for those without water, Beattyville Water and Lee County Emergency Management provided bottled water. Only one home remained trapped by a creek that not only washed out a bridge to the road, but the road as well.
Though offered the option of being housed elsewhere, the residents chose to stay. The County Road team had to work on Crossover Road since it was now the only path in and out of the Blaines Branch community for many. Monday found Owsley and Wolfe County crews working alongside Lee County Crews and Contractors to stabilize roads and mitigate damage caused by trees and culverts washed into creeks. Perry and Powell County Judges offered help as resources are brought to bear to mitigate the destruction.
Governor Beshear’s office, Kentucky Transportation, and Kentucky Emergency Services have been on the phone with local agencies to coordinate and provide resources. The USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service is sending engineers to put eyes on the issue. State Representative, Bill Wesley, visited the area to build a case for assistance. Congressman Rogers, and Senators McConnell and Paul’s offices have all reached out to offer their support.
All things considered, as work continues and we partner with agencies to come back, we have to be thankful that again, there has been no loss of life. I received some great news today that the trucks we sell every year brought $342,500 at auction this week. Lee County is part of a program where we purchase large dump trucks for a year then sell them at auction.
Because we get tax breaks and state prices, by using them for a year, then selling them, we often get a great return. We paid these trucks off for around $296,000 in May, and just received about $48,000 extra in the auction. This is much needed revenue as we wrap up the 2020 budget and out new Fiscal Year begins in July.
We will also be receiving our 1.48 million In American Rescue Plan money in July, which we will have three years to spend. We continue to learn more about how we can spend it and this will provide an opportunity for us to address some long-standing infrastructure issues county wide. FEMA will be at Happy Top Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, June 16,17, and 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss Individual Assistance issues for home owners and businesses regarding the March Flood. If you have questions about being turned down or on how to apply, visit them there. No appointment is required.
We are currently preparing the Splash Park for a July 04 opening. Even though all mask mandates have been lifted, there are still some novel health concerns regarding the operation of a splash park that have to be considered. As we wade through the regulations, we might be required to have someone stationed there at all times, unlike in the past, which might require us to have more limited operating times. Tentatively Thursday -Sunday 12-8 p.m.
These are not in stone, but a possible schedule, if we have to pay an attendant and practice special monitoring. We will let you know more as issues become clearer. The Health Department with the National Guard helping, will be in the county to bring the Covid Vaccine to your homes, if you desire to schedule a visit, call 606-464-2492, the Lee County Health Center. They are also scheduling several satellite areas around the county which they will be advertising in the local papers and on their Face Book page. This will all begin next week.
It’s been quite a 2021 so far. I hesitate to say we are through the rough part. I don’t want to jinx us, but I do want to say, despite all the challenges, we continue to move forward.
I would love for more to become involved and active in the community, to build more, but understand life is challenging right now for all of us.
There is one position still open on the Ethics Commission. This is a great way to be involved and be the watch dog for the Fiscal Court. I believe it is critical to creating more trust in local government. There is also a Kentucky River Area Development District position that is opening. If you have one lunch time available a month, to attend Board meetings for the eight-county board, you can be on the cutting edge of economic development for the area. Call my office for more details. We’ve got this Lee County.
