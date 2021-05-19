It’s been a pretty good week. Yesterday I received word $113,000 has gone into our road account. It is the last part of the reimbursement for Governor discretionary money that we spent to fix up Little Ross Creek Road. On that same vein, the “Kicking it on the Creek” crew from Little Ross Creek collected an additional $10,699 to donate to the Kiwanis to displace those impacted by the March flooding. The kindness of others and donations so far, have resulted in about $150,000 being given to local people displaced by the flood and has gone to cover every kind of expense from replacing dry wall and insulation to replacing a car lost. Those who asked for assistance filled out requests and the Kiwanis allocated different amounts based on examination of their request, which could have been total loss, major damage, or minor damage.
The City and County managers just finished a review of regulations to address Federal Emergency Management Agency event number 4595, which is the recent flood. It was identical to the Ice Storm Brief FEMA event 4592. In essence, it is a reminder of what FEMA will and will not pay for and reminds everyone of their responsibilities. In short, FEMA determines the need for and generates money following very specific criteria, the State is given the money and monitors it’s use before passing it to the local government, because they have to report to FEMA how it was used. The local government initiates the process, does or contracts the work. And ensures all documentation goes to the state for reporting.
If you watched the last Fiscal Court meeting, still available on the Lee County Kentucky Government facebook page, you saw the Fiscal Court reject both bids from local contractors to do the steel and cribbing for the next year, which is the accepted way to repair many of our road slips after disasters. This means we will have to rebid those contracts with more guidance on what the Fiscal Court expects from the contractors. It will take a couple of weeks to bid and redo them. This week we finally started on black topping and Hinkle Contracting is in the area using our 2020 Flex Funds. The magistrates are currently looking at roads in their district to determine which they want to resurface with the 2021 “Flex Funds”. This money can’t be used for new black top, but it can be used for patching, and resurfacing existing black top.
The Fiscal Court also approved $5,000 for use on grave yard roads out of the General Fund. This will allow for more transparency on use of the money. In the past, grave yard roads not in the road maintenance system were commonly done using road funds and this was a hidden cost to the county that took resources and funds away from more traveled roads the county is responsible for. I believe we can get control of this constant thorn by working as a solid managerial front to ensure every dollar is accountable to the tax payer. I continue to propose the Fiscal Court practice greater Fiscal Responsibility and follow guidance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on what constitutes a Publicly maintained County Road and what doesn’t they work to eliminate those that do not meet criteria from the Maintenance Responsibility requirement.
The Fiscal Court also approved a new contract with Cumberland Mountain Outreach removing the $500 a month rental fee as long as the operators don’t live there. I have heard from the operators, and they don’t live there. This makes $12,000 a year of revenue the Fiscal Court has chosen not to collect from two Nonprofits, Cumberland Mountain Outreach and Kentucky Mountain Missions of Eastern Kentucky for use of County Property. My continued stance is that use of County Property by an agency that generates funding for their activities should pay rent.
Saturday was a full day as I attended the kick off of the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Dept. trail ride in Lee County and the announcement of the new name for the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, “The First Frontier Appalachian Trail” in Knott County. County Judges from across the region along with state senators, including ours, Senate President Robert Stivers, representatives, and several from the Governors cabinets along with the Lt. Governor, talked about the economic possibilities tourism brings to the region. Lt. Governor Coleman shared that tourism in KY is an 11-billion-dollar business annually, and Rep. Smith shared a similar trail in WV generated 38 million dollars for eight counties in 2020. This is an approach I have openly supported and believe it is the best way to create more local revenue, business opportunities, and increase enforcement of laws. This will add to the attractiveness of Lee County which already is seeing world wide interest for rock climbing and a growing number of mountain bikers, water adventurists and Off Road Enthusiasts visiting the area.
The Hope Station was not brought up at the Fiscal Court meeting, but I continue to support its mission to help those who have nowhere to go and are benefitting from the services provided on site. Closing them will not solve the problem in our county. At last report, Beattyville Housing has given Carla Mays 30 days notice to vacate the premises, and as I understand, will turn the building into more section 8 housing. I appreciate many on the board don’t want to be associated with the Hope Station, but they have been given the opportunity to step away without throwing over 20 people out on the street. The nonprofit that has been providing the funding and paying the mortgage on the Hope Station has offered to purchase the property outright and take over the deed. This seems like a win/win situation. This will allow Beattyville Housing to focus on providing more effective case management of private homes they provide funding for and will allow for the Hope Station to continue to improve their programs, which have been constantly improving over the last two years. Remember Beattyville Housing is not part of the Beattyville City Government. It is a 501 (c ) 3 nonprofit, that uses Beattyville in their name.
I am looking at the pros and cons of the county purchasing approximately 50 acres of land around a lake in Lee County and the County going into the tourism business which was brought up by magistrate Harvey Pelfrey during the Fiscal Court meeting. The City of Beattyville, Lee County School Board, and Lee County continue to work with local nonprofits, and state agencies to come up with a plan to bring Lion Uniform back to Beattyville and Lee County.
A group of University of Kentucky architects came to visit to look at local areas yesterday. I hope we can get them interested in coming up with some ideas on how to design areas for new homes and even businesses. It would be a win/win for students to learn processes and the community to see what is possible from neutral, trained parties looking at the possibilities. I am incredibly excited by the interest they have shown. I wish you all a great day and believe as long as we focus on talking with each other instead of about each other, absolutely believe We’ve got this Lee County.
By LC Judge Exec. Caudill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.